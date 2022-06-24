Gifting Teachers a Gift Certificate for an Overnight Stay is how this Hotel Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

The Umstead

Go: Tucked into 12 acres of woodlands overlooking a private lake, The Umstead Resort and Spa is located in Cary, North Carolina. Offering 150 luxury guest rooms and suites, The Umstead is the only Forbes Five-Star Hotel in the state of North Carolina. In addition to a glorious stay, guests are offered world-class cuisine, a phenomenal spa experience and true Southern hospitality.

Whether you choose the Premier Room or a Presidential Suite, all accommodations at The Umstead are sure to please. Herons Restaurant on-site offers farm-fresh cuisine and the The Umstead Bar is a great spot for Afternoon Tea or a cocktail at the bar.

The spa’s woodland setting invites guests to have their senses engaged and their mood full of relaxation and pampering. Enjoy the stunning interiors of The Umstead, filled with privately curated fine art.

And Do Good: Since opening in 2007, The Umstead has chosen to target K-12 education for their charitable support. The hotel gives hundreds of gift certificates out each year to local schools – most every elementary, middle, and high school in the Triangle area has had an Umstead gift certificate for an overnight stay and brunch for two in their silent auction! In addition, The Umstead participate in discounting events such as awarding the annual NC Teacher of the Year at the hotel, and hosting Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County kids for their annual Tea with Santa event.