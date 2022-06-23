This NC Hotel's Angel Tree Program Helps 250+ Local Families Every December

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

The Greystone

Go: Enjoy lake life at The Greystone Inn, located in beautiful Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. The 30 guest rooms and suites at Greystone Inn are luxurious yet comfortable, providing a quiet place for reflection. Enjoy mountain and lake views at Lakeside Dining Room, with an inviting Sunday brunch menu. The on-site, easy-going Mansion Bar is a great place to grab a hand-crafted cocktail and the inn’s spa located on the water’s edge provides a relaxing oasis.

Providing multiple lodging options, The Greystone Inn offers overnight lodging at The Mansion, The Hillmont and Lakeside Cottage. Consider romantic, customized dining packages, takeaway picnics prepped by the inn’s staff or meal kits and gift items at The Greystone Inn Marketplace.

Facials, massages and herbal body wraps are on the menu at the on-site spa, where even kids are welcome to indulge in treatments. From fishing, exploring waterfalls, zip lining and more, The Greystone Inn offers endless opportunities for indoor and outdoor adventure in addition to an afternoon full of relaxation on the lake.

And Do Good: In partnership with Lake Toxaway Charities, The Greystone Inn have participates in an annual Angel Tree program helping to give back to 250+ local families who need help. When a guest chooses an angel from their tree for $250, they are helping to do so much good for a local family.



In addition to their participation in the Angel Tree program, you can learn more about the number of charities that The Greystone Inn donates to here .