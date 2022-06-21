A Hotel in Italy's Main Goal is to Support People in Africa

Go: The Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage location, contains Hotel La Perla , a family-run renowned property in Cordova. Nestled into a tiny, quiet corner of Cordova, Hotel La Perla offers exquisite hospitality and a hotel run on the owners’ fundamental values. Enjoy spacious rooms that offer sophistication, style and beautiful views.

Hotel La Perla offers 54 hotel room choices, all which showcase a flawless balance of cozy and contemporary. All rooms offer the opportunity for a free visit to the Mahatma Wine Cellar.

Enjoy a summer getaway at Hotel La Perla with five summer on-site restaurants, offering a culinary experience like no other. Enjoy the on-site indoor pool and opportunities for biking on the property.

A visit to Hotel La Perla in winter is a majestic experience, with four on-site restaurants available and a Spa offering natural holistic treatments. Snow skiing is a must during the winter season.

And Do Good: Hotel La Perla was started by the Costa family who run Costa Family Foundation , a group of people who manage together resources and funds so as to create concrete opportunities for good in the world, the force of individuals uniting and going beyond individual interests so as to give lifeblood to others.

Current projects being run by Costa Family Foundation include providing resources initiatives in education and wellness in Togo, Africa. In Uganda, the Foundation has been involved for several years in projects in the region of Karamoja to support the activity of the Sezibwa Demonstration Farm as well as contributing to the development of school teaching in the agricultural disciplines.

In addition, Costa Family Foundation is assisting in Ethiopia to distance youth from street life, from the risk of falling victim to kidnapping and micro-crime, from prostitution of minors, and from the abandonment of school life.

In Afghanistan, Costa Family Foundation supports Afghan women through the Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan. In India, the Foundation has contributed to create the Tibetan Children’s Village, thought of for children refugees, and a convent which caters for more than eighty Indian girls. Good works are also being done in Nepal, where the Foundation has supported the starting up of a chicken run in the outskirts of Khatmandu after the area was devastated by an earthquake.