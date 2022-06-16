Employing Locals with Disabilities to Run an On-site Shopping Experience for Guests is this Hotel's Focus

Elewana Collection

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Located in the bustling area of Arusha, Tanzania Elewana Arusha Coffee Lodge is hidden amongst one of Tanzania’s largest coffee plantations. Serving as the perfect haven before or after any East African safari, the lodge is comprised of 30 plantation houses. Within the main Plantation House resides an ‘a la carte’ restaurant, an intimate cafe bistro and a cozy lounge with open log fires.

Enjoy shops located on-site at Traders Walk, a collection of outlets providing retail and gourmet food. From a coffee shop to a Tanzanite experience and gift shops, shoppers will delight at the offerings located on the property of Elewana Arusha Coffee Lodge . Consider exploring beyond the property on coffee tours, a visit to Arusha National Park or a day trip to Ngorongoro Crater.

Plantation Rooms and Suites provide all of the comforts at home and boast coffee-inspired accents to keep the coffee lodge theme prevalent throughout a guest’s stay. From a garden buffet luncheon to the grill room, a bistro and a picnic lunch, the lodge has all of your meals covered heartily.

And Do Good: Shanga, meaning ‘bead’ in Swahili, is a heartwarming project dedicated to supporting and empowering community members with disabilities. Abiding by a commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices, Shanga comprises of a bustling workshop that creates works of art often from recycled goods, and a trendy boutique. Shanga has grown exponentially from what started as one beaded necklace and a desire to help those in need.

Located on premises of Elewana Arusha Coffee Lodge , Shanga Workshop and Shop invite guests and travelers to support their initiatives through a free tour, donations or purchases made by local Tanzanians with disabilities. You can learn more about this initiative here .