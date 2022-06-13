A Housekeeper at this Hotel's Backyard Garden now Provides Vegetables to all Guests

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

MANTIS

Go: Mantis Founders Lodge offers luxurious hospitality that is focused on tailored service. This 7-suite wildlife safari lodge and the new exclusive use Founders Railway Carriage permanently stationed on a hill on the reserve, located in the Eastern Cape, just one hour from Gqeberha. If you’re looking for a luxurious safari experience, look no further than Founders Lodge.

The recently-restored Founders Railway Carriage offers new and exclusive accommodation, while the other suite options at the lodge also offer comforts from home and high-end pampering. On-site guests will find sophisticated South African cuisine, being created and served from a beautiful farmhouse kitchen. With revolving dining locations, a Formal Dining Room, on-site picnics available, a casual dining terrace and a bar and billiards room, guests will all find something to savour.

Choose from Big Five game drives, a guided walking safari, two outdoor swimming pools and a gym and steam room for all guests at Founders Lodge. Wellness treatments are also available, from in-room spa treatments and beyond. Offering 24-hour security and laundry services, Founders Lodge aims to be a guest’s home away from home.

And Do Good: In the 1980s, Adrian Gardiner, the founder of Mantis (Man And Nature Together Is Sustainable) had a vision to restore and rewild degraded farmland in the Eastern Cape. There are now over 20 Mantis properties across the globe. Community and conservation are at the heart of the Mantis brand and supporting both is a theme that runs through all the Mantis properties. Here are a couple of wonderful examples of how Mantis properties support their local communities and make a real difference to people’s lives:

At Mantis Epic Hotel and Suites, Rwanda, the headteacher of Mirama Primary School, a government assisted school for 1250 pupils from the ages of 6-15 years old told the General Manager, Ian Williams that about half her pupils were going hungry as a result of their parents losing their jobs during lockdown. Ian has committed to providing lunch for 600 pupils at the local school on the last Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Mantis Epic Hotels and Suites are looking for sponsors to help them provide meals during the other three weeks in the month so they can do it on a weekly basis.

At Mantis Founders Lodge, South Africa, Thobela Peni, from Paterson in South Africa worked as housekeeper at Founders Lodge until the hotel had to close its doors due to the pandemic. Thobela started planting vegetables in her backyard to feed her family. Her neighbours soon took an interest in her produce and wanted to buy from her. This led to her being able to extend her plot and become a regular supplier for the community. Thobela’s enterprise caught the attention of the conservation-focused hotel group Mantis and CCFA and they engaged Thobela to set up and oversee a fruit and vegetable garden at Mantis Founders Lodge. The collaboration means that the majority of fruit and vegetables guests eat at the lodge will come directly from the site cultivated by Thobela. Future plans include a foraging experience led by Thobela, who will let guests in on her gardening secrets. Thobela also donates vegetables to two local creches.