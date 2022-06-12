Providing Lunch to over 600 Students is how this Hotel Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

MANTIS

Go: Mantis EPIC Hotel and Suites is a luxury hotel resort near Akagera National Park in Rwanda, with 77 well-appointed rooms and business facilities. Offering a fantastic children’s playroom, Mantis EPIC Hotel and Suites is a location that the whole family will enjoy! From a serene pool area with an adult and kiddies pool, two floodlit tennis courts, a basketball court, and large family rooms, all guests will find something to enjoy.

Situated in the Eastern Province district of Nyagatare, EPIC Hotel gives access to traditional Rwandese dairy farms where you can join in on the work and learn in a fun way. The guest areas are modern and spacious and include a swanky bar, fitness centre, beauty salon, spa, sauna and restaurant. With room rates offered at a reasonable price, families will enjoy quick access to the nearby national park and the beauty that Rwanda offers.

From 34 Standard Rooms, 24 Superior Rooms, 1 Standard Suite, 1 Superior Suite, 9 Executive Suites and 1 Presidential Suites, accommodations are great for both the family and the business traveler. Enjoy on-site dining options from The Social Restaurant, offering global cuisine, to Nelson’s Bar and the Pool Deck and Bar.

And Do Good: In the 1980s, Adrian Gardiner, the founder of Mantis (Man And Nature Together Is Sustainable) had a vision to restore and rewild degraded farmland in the Eastern Cape. There are now over 20 Mantis properties across the globe. Community and conservation are at the heart of the Mantis brand and supporting both is a theme that runs through all the Mantis properties. Here are a couple of wonderful examples of how Mantis properties support their local communities and make a real difference to people’s lives:

At Mantis Epic Hotel and Suites, Rwanda, the headteacher of Mirama Primary School, a government assisted school for 1250 pupils from the ages of 6-15 years old told the General Manager, Ian Williams that about half her pupils were going hungry as a result of their parents losing their jobs during lockdown. Ian has committed to providing lunch for 600 pupils at the local school on the last Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Mantis Epic Hotels and Suites are looking for sponsors to help them provide meals during the other three weeks in the month so they can do it on a weekly basis.

At Mantis Founders Lodge, South Africa, Thobela Peni, from Paterson in South Africa worked as housekeeper at Founders Lodge until the hotel had to close its doors due to the pandemic. Thobela started planting vegetables in her backyard to feed her family. Her neighbours soon took an interest in her produce and wanted to buy from her. This led to her being able to extend her plot and become a regular supplier for the community. Thobela’s enterprise caught the attention of the conservation-focused hotel group Mantis and CCFA and they engaged Thobela to set up and oversee a fruit and vegetable garden at Mantis Founders Lodge. The collaboration means that the majority of fruit and vegetables guests eat at the lodge will come directly from the site cultivated by Thobela. Future plans include a foraging experience led by Thobela, who will let guests in on her gardening secrets. Thobela also donates vegetables to two local creches.