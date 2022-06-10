Sponsoring Students to Receive an Education is this Hotel's Goal

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Pavilions Himalayas

Go: Located in a forested valley, the majestic Pavilions Himalayas The Farm provides amazing views of the Himalayas mountain ranges and access to wild and untouched culture. Offering 14 luxurious villas and an organic farm, look no further for your paradise away from home. Choose from a Luxury Pavilions Classic Villa, boasting touches of Nepalese accents to a Luxury Chalet Villa, with split-level bedrooms, elegant wood furnishings and more.

Choose from curated journeys designed for independent, couples and family travelers, whether its extreme mountain biking or rafting down the Seti Gandaki River. Experience wildlife in their natural habitat and farm animals on the grounds of Pavilions Himalayas . Delicious traditional Nepalese food are offered for all guests who enjoy organic, farm-to-table dining experiences.

And Do Good: The philosophy of Pavilions Himalayas is all centered around giving back. The Farm’s founding philosophy is to provide life-changing opportunities for the most disadvantaged young people in its local communities whilst working with local resources to protect the environment. Alongside their partner, Right4Children, the organic farm retreat has sponsored eight students to attend the FAB Hospitality School, provided 10 paid internships for FAB Hospitality School graduates, funded a free primary healthcare clinic for the villagers of Pumdi Bhumdi, and contributed over US$1800 to a road building project to improve access to and from Pumdi Bhumd in just one year.