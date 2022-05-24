This Luxury Laguna Beach Hotel is on a Mission to End Food Waste

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate conte

Go: Spend a day at the ranch at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in sunny Laguna Beach, California. Whether you choose to head out on a scenic Laguna morning hike, enjoy a post-hike breakfast burrito at The Ranch’s beachfront cafe or relax at the beach, The Ranch at Laguna Beach offers something for everyone.

For recreational activities, The Ranch offers a 9-hole laid-back golf course as well as Sycamore Spa, the perfect spot to relax and unwind with a customized facial or massage. Enjoy live music on the patio or a dinner at Harvest Restaurant, inspired by regional and grown-on-property ingredients. End the evening enjoying s’mores on the patio under the evening stars.

When choosing accommodations, choose between a Canyon Room offering expansive views and plenty of indoor/outdoor space. Score The Treehouse, The Ranch at Laguna Beach ‘s coveted two-bedroom option perfect for family vacations, romantic getaways and honeymoons. The two-level Cottage Two-Bedroom Suite is a home-away-from-home oasis, as well as the Creekside Suites, providing exceptional creek and canyon views.

Indulge in a calendar full of events that all guests will enjoy, from Restorative Yoga classes to an OC Birds of Prey demonstration. Opportunities for entertainment are endless at The Ranch at Laguna Beach !

And Do Good: In addition to numerous eco-friendly initiatives from crushing recycled glass bottles on property into sand and repurposing as golf course bunkers to removing over 2500 lbs. of trash from the local Aliso Creek Channel. The Ranch at Laguna Beach aims to give back to others in their community through the Chefs to End Hunger program.

Through this program, their culinary team redistributes excess prepared food from food-service operations to local food agencies, ensuring it doesn’t go to waste. Participating chefs store donation kits and fill them with food; as soon as the kit is filled, they simply store it in their cooler until they receive a delivery from a participating food-service vendor. The delivery driver will then collect the donation kit for distribution.

In addition, employees of The Ranch at Laguna Beach are putting their scraps toward sustainable farming practices with the hotel’s new “Compost Crew” program. Launching this month, the resort’s initiative supports California’s new statewide composting mandate requiring disposal of organic materials into “green” waste bins to be redirected from landfills and into the soil. This is part of a larger effort to reduce short-lived climate pollutants, such as methane emissions created by waste breaking down in landfills.

T he Ranch at Laguna Beach is providing containers for employees to collect fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, eggshells, and similar organic waste at home, to bring back for use in the resort’s on-property farm, Harvest Garden. A true farm-to-table operation, Harvest Garden hosts a complete composting system, newly developed henhouse, and yields seasonal fruits and vegetables to be used for recipe development at the resort’s signature restaurant, Harvest.

To book your stay at The Ranch at Laguna Beach and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.theranchlb.com .