This Hotel Looks to be in the French Countryside, but it is Really in South Carolina

Hotel Domestique

Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique . World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.

With cycling at the root of its culture, Hotel Domestique offers an on-site bike mechanic for all guests. In addition, guided rides, e-bikes and pro-grade Scotts Bikes are offered. If biking isn’t your preferred hobby, consider a visit to the infrared sauna, a plunge in the saltwater pool or a round of golf at one of seven golf courses.

Choose between beautiful rooms and suites and feel like you are being whisked away to the French countryside without ever leaving South Carolina. From a Bordeaux room with a countryside view to Tourmalet, a mountain view room with a fireplace and river rock standing shower, guests will fall in love with the ambience at Hotel Domestique .

The on-site restaurant, Restaurant 17 , offers unique dishes using farm-fresh, local ingredients crafted in the Upstate. This one-of-a-kind dining experience is the perfect way to end a stay at Hotel Domestique .

And Do Good: Restaurant 17 , the hotel’s on-site restaurant, is run by Chef Haydn who continues to bring the community to the table through his charitable works. In addition to being the Executive Chef for the Gran Fondo Hincapie benefiting Meals on Wheels for the last 3 years, he is also the lead Chef for March of Dimes, contributing his time to help fundraise for their cause.

This year, he also helped host a benefit event for the Village Wrench, a local bicycle shop whose focus is empowering low-income neighbors to work for a reliable bicycle through community service.

Additionally, his ongoing support of Euphoria Greenville, a non-profit food and wine festival benefiting local charities, is significant- hosting three events for them this year. But equally impressive as Chef Haydn’s charitable contributions is his love of teaching and his desire to provide others with opportunity. He currently sits on the board of the Greenville Technical School’s Culinary Arts Program, assisting in the development of the Chefs of tomorrow, and he frequently hires students to personally aid in their education.

It is not unusual to find Chef in the kitchen patiently teaching the art of hand rolling pasta, or the delicate process of breaking down a whole fish. Chef Haydn has also connected with Thrive Upstate, the largest and oldest provider of services for people with disabilities and special needs in Greenville County, providing opportunities for employment – a relationship that has brought Restaurant 17 a wonderful employee who has been with us over a year now. Chef Haydn’s passion for community is unparalleled, and his commitment deserves ongoing recognition.

To book your stay at Hotel Domestique and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://hoteldomestique.com .