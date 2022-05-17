Members of Vail Resorts® Give Over 13 Million Dollars to Mountain Communities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Okemo Mountain Resort

Go: With 121 trails, slopes and glades, Okemo Mountain Resort averages 200 inches in snowfall each year, located close to the major cities of Albany, New York and Manchester, New Hampshire. Enjoy alpine skiing and riding, ice skating, the on-site mountain coaster, and snow tubing park.

Spring House Pool & Fitness Center is Okemo Mountain Resort’s source for relaxation and restoration, equipped with a children’s pool with a whimsical frog slide. Enjoy a variety of properties for your stay from Jackson Gore Village, Mountain Lodge at Okemo and other options including condominiums, village homes and a country inn.

Enjoy a plethora of dining options and shop at the on-site sports shops, offering gear perfect for the snowy conditions. After spending a day in the cold, consider a massage or relax by the fire.

And Do Good: As a member of Vail Resorts®, Okemo Mountain Resort assists in giving over $13 million in cash and in-kind support to more than 250 nonprofit partners in their mountain communities. Their employees also donate more than 20,000 hours of company sponsored volunteer time annually. Through a program called EpicPromise, Vail Resorts® did some work on a town recreation area including painting a building, building bridges along a walking trail, trail maintenance, installing horseshoe pits and more. To learn more about the good works being done through Vail Resorts®, read here .

To book your stay at Okemo Mountain Resort and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.okemo.com .