This Caribbean Hotel Collects Donations for a Local Youth Sports Program

Cap Maison

Go: Enjoy the luxury hotel and private villas set in a stunningly beautiful location with its own secluded beach and a passion for food and wine. Awarded a Top 25 Hotel in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure in 2020, Cap Maison offers garden view rooms, junior suites, and villas, all providing the comforts of home and luxury that is unmatched.

Enjoy top-notch facilities from a fitness center, Spa Maison, water sports, golf and evening entertainment on the beautiful island of St. Lucia. Splurge on a unique experience in Cap Maison’s Walk in Wine Cellar or score a romantic dinner equipped with a champagne zipline at Rock Maison.

Choose from one of the top dining destinations in St. Lucia located in Cap Maison, The Cliff at Cap, offering Caribbean and Latin fusion meals or The Naked Fisherman, offering a “toes in the sand” meal environment. Enjoy cocktails at The Cliff Bar or The Club Room, overlooking the beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea.

Nearby Cap Maison exists shopping, markets, an 18th century fort and a National Park, all providing entertainment for all types of travelers. Connect with Cap Maison’s Tour Desk to arrange tours such as Adventures at Sea, Adventures on Land, Scuba Diving, Piton Tours or Ziplining.

And Do Good: In support of TOGS, The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund, Cap Maison asks for an ongoing US$1 per cover in their restaurants. TOGS was created as a legacy to local Ollie, a man who died tragically over seven years ago. Ollie was sports-obsessed and training to represent St. Lucia in the Commonwealth Games prior to his death. Ollie would want to encourage other young people to have the opportunity to pursue and achieve their sporting goals, so this charity was created to provide other locals the opportunity to excel in local sports. Through the organization’s efforts, over $500,000 has been raised and donated to young children and sporting organizations on the island.

To book your stay at Cap Maison and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://capmaison.com .