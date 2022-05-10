This Non-Profit Barbecue Restaurant in Hawaii Gives all Proceeds for Youth to Attend Camp

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Waimea Plantation Cottages

Go: Looking for an oasis of calm on the island of Kauai in Hawaii? Discover Waimea Plantation Cottages , managed by Coast Hotels™, which is secluded on 43 oceanfront acres of lush tropical landscaping. Choose from one of the 59 cottages, ranging from one- to five-bedroom options, all built in the 1880s to 1930s.

These authentic heritage plantation homes feature their rustic charm with modern amenities. Each cottage is unique in design and layout, but all of them contain fully equipped kitchens and private lanais. Choose to go for a swim in the oceanfront pool or take a walk along the two-mile black sand beach on the property.

The on-site restaurant, Chicken in a Barrel, offers local and seasonal dishes that will be sure to please. If wandering outside of the property is your preference, book one of the many local experiences from water sports to cycling. The on-site Kauai Activity Desk syncs guests of Waimea Planation Cottages with experts who can plan out memorable experiences in Kauai right from the lobby.

And Do Good: Feel good about dining at Chicken in a Barrel, the on-site restaurant of Waimea Plantation Cottages ! Besides providing customers with the best barbecue on the island of Kauai, Chicken in a Barrel BBQ & Bar has an overlapping purpose: All of their profit goes towards keeping a unique and free-of-charge camp available to Hawaii’s youth who would otherwise not have the opportunity to experience such a life-enhancing experience. Their sister company, JoJo’s Shave Ice, also dedicates all of its profits to this youth camp.

To book your stay at Waimea Plantation Cottages and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: waimeaplantationcottages.com .