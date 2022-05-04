This Super Bowl City Turned a Focus on Football into a Way to Collect Money for a Local Charity

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Crossroads Hotel KC

Go: Enjoy gorgeously designed rooms and suites that help define the Crossroads experience in Kansas City. This hotel, just like Kansas City, focuses its core about community and connection. At every turn, the hotel has tapped local artists, designers and purveyors to share their talent and creativity in places public and private.

Whether you choose a Vault Suite or the H.S. Truman Parlour, all Crossroads accommodations offer luxury and comfort along with high-end amenities and a central location. Knowing great food brings people together, on-site restaurant, Lazia, is an intimate Italian steakhouse serving dinner to remember. XR is the beautiful lobby that welcomes guests to grab a cup, bite or a seat.

If dining al fresco is on your Kansas City bucket list, consider Crossroads ‘ rooftop spot called Percheron which offers craft beer, cocktails, games and more. Explore all that Kansas City and its artists have to offer at Crossroads!

And Do Good: In 2021, Crossroads and Hotel Haya located in Tampa Bay, Florida, hosted a fantastic collaboration that took place over that year’s Superbowl weekend. From every game day item sold, $2 went back into a collection that was donated to a local charity in the winning team’s home city. Crossroads chose to support Operation Breakthrough, that helps advocate and provide for families living in poverty in Kansas City. This one-time event helped so many in two different cities.

Supporting their local community is priority to Crossroads. In addition to engaging local artists for the gallery, Crossroads also hosts a recurring event called “ KC Night Market ” that highlights local makers that has been quite a hit in the community. They also host concerts featuring local musicians, a run club and yoga classes all which can be viewed here .

To book your stay at Crossroads Hotel KC and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://crossroadshotelkc.com .