New Orleans, LA

Feeding Hot Lunch Once Per Week to Local Missions is a Priority to this Hotel

Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H22LY_0fRTL9RR00
Windsor Court Hotel

Go: An elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, Windsor Court Hotel offers the quintessential four-star New Orleans experience. Choose from 316 luxury guest rooms and suites, boasting a recent $15 million renovation. Enjoy the comforts of a private balcony or bay window overlooking the Mississippi River or city skyline views. Onsite amenities at the pet-friendly palace include an on-the-go eatery, fine dining fare – from afternoon tea to weekend brunch, a classic cocktail lounge featuring live jazz, a 65-foot saltwater pool with a cabana-style bar, and a full-service, luxury spa.

Consider a Club Level suite or the James J. Coleman, Jr. Penthouse Suite, both offering luxury and comfort. While visiting the Big Easy, consider focusing on relaxation or skincare at Spa at Windsor Court Hotel or take a dip in the rooftop pool. Savor the extensive arts collection on-site at the hotel or consider offered chauffeur services for a spin around New Orleans.

The on-site restaurant, The Grill Room, offers contemporary American cuisine with a distinctive New Orleans flair. Guests can also enjoy the Polo Club Lounge, Cafe Anglais for lite bites or Waterman Poolside Bar for outdoor drinks and dining. Le Salon offers a traditional English afternoon tea service which is the crown jewel of Windsor Court Hotel.

And Do Good: Windsor Court Hotel is a Feed the Need NOLA participant, a program that helps feed hot lunch once per week at New Orleans Mission & St. Jude Community Center. Windsor Court Hotel has committed to four dates each year, focusing on giving back to their local community.

In addition, in the summer of 2020, Windsor Court Hotel participated in the Son of a Saint Partnership which helped to supply packaged, family style meals to families impacted by COVID-19 due to loss of resources.

In support of their employees over the summertime, Windsor Court Hotel offers an Early Partners Partnership to staff which provides affordable tuition for early childhood care along with transportation assistance for Windsor Court associates.

Focusing on local education, Windsor Court Hotel has representation on the board of directors for Warren Easton Academy of Hospitality and Tourism which is the only hospitality academy certified by the National Academy Foundation in the state. Representation also occurs on the board of directors for Restaurants Youth Registered Apprenticeships (RYRA) which is an apprenticeship program for Line Cooks and Restaurant Managers, funded by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.  

To book your stay at Windsor Court Hotel and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://windsorcourthotel.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRiSb_0fRTL9RR00
Windsor Court Hotel

