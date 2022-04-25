This Utah Hotel Partners with a Local Organization Who Builds Affordable Housing for Moab Citizens

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

The Radcliffe Moab

Interested in a visit to Moab, Utah?

Go: Located in the heart of downtown Moab, The Radcliffe Hotel offers a basecamp to the legendary Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. Access the back door bike trails or work with local adventure partners for an afternoon on the Colorado River. The Radcliffe Hotel provides guests with a unique lens through which to experience Moab, balancing both the great outdoors and the cool downtown vibe.

Serving as more than just a hotel, The Radcliffe Hotel employs experts in adventure planning, helping guests reach a level of hospitality that is unmatched. Enjoy the safety and convenience of storing your bicycle and other adventure gear right in your room, with built in bike racks and a storage unit on-site or kick back to enjoy the seasonal, handcrafted welcome drink if adventuring isn’t on your list.

The on-site restaurant, Il Posto Rosso, is a modern, coastal Mediterranean-inspired restaurant specializing in fine proteins and accompaniments sourced from a variety of local farms, gardens and ranches. Every dish is made from scratch with an intentional, regionally-inspired twist served as shared plates and entrees.

The Radcliffe Hotel has three floors with 36 guest rooms total, and offers accommodations from a standard Queen to a Radcliffe Suite. Guests can enjoy the red rock views of Moab right from their hotel room, with views of both the east and west rim. The Radcliffe Hotel is pet-friendly and pet fees collected are donated towards a local animal rescue.

And Do Good: To focus on sustainability and giving back in their community of Moab, The Radcliffe Hotel works with 7 local farms that provides up to 90% of the food they offer in their restaurant. In addition, they have partnered with UnderDog Animal Rescue and Rehab in Moab, and donate 10% of all monthly pet fees to them. Their on-site restaurant also donates food (cookies, pastas, etc) to UnderDog for their Spay and Neuter events as well as some of their other fundraising events.

The Radcliffe Hotel is also proud to partner with Community Rebuilds, a local organization who builds affordable housing for Moab citizens. The hotel donates lunch to two of their employees once a month, as well as donates food to them for their fundraising events. Futhermore, for both of these non-profits as well as Youth Garden Project, The Radcliffe Hotel has donated free room nights and gift cards from Il Posto Rosso for their silent auction fundraising events.

To book your stay at The Radcliffe Hotel Moab and to Go and Do Good®, book directly at: https://www.radcliffemoab.com .