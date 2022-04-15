Charleston, SC

This Charleston, SC Hotel Donated Grocery Bags of Food for Out-of-Work Hospitality Workers

Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGbR4_0fAETxKo00
Meg James

Our stay was sponsored by Belmond Charleston Place. All views are my own. Follow me on NewsBreak to learn more about hotels that give back!

With an accessible location to great shopping and sightseeing, Belmond Charleston Place is a great choice for couples and families alike. The hotel lobby screams elegance and Belmond Charleston Place carries that elegance into their on-site restaurants, cocktail lounges and guest rooms.

Our favorite feature of Belmond Charleston Place was the indoor/outdoor retractable rooftop pool. This family-friendly amenity was great for the boys to burn some energy, but also a great hang out spot for my husband and I to grab a poolside cocktail. Although we ran out of time this trip, their on-site spa is supposedly worthy of a visit, too!

In the evening, my husband and I enjoyed a post-dinner cocktail at Throughbred Club, one of their many cocktail lounges. Offering traditional cocktails such as an Old Fashioned to champagne, it also boasted a surprisingly very family-friendly atmosphere, welcoming our young sons to hang with us and play Uno with us as a family.

Located by nearby Market St., Belmond Charleston Place is located near many seafood restaurants, including the most highly recommended restaurant called Hank’s Seafood in addition to outdoor and indoor shoppes and breakfast joints. We enjoyed a Sunday morning brunch at nearby Toast, boasting traditional breakfast foods and delicious lattes.

And Do Good: In conjunction with their partnership with Charleston Chefs Feed the Need to provide meals to the city’s neediest, Belmond Charleston Place will join the COVID-19 fight by partnering with local farmers and fishermen to put together donated grocery bags for out-of-work hospitality and food & beverage workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9PBO_0fAETxKo00
Meg James

# charleston# south carolina# hotel# belmond# hospitality

