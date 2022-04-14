This Louisville Hotel's On-Site Restaurants Donated $20,000 to Local Non-Profits

Meg James

Our stay was sponsored by The Galt House Hotel. All views are my own. Follow me on NewsBreak to learn more about hotels that give back!

Louisville’s Only Waterfront Hotel, The Galt House Hotel is in a wonderful location in downtown Louisville. We loved the balcony in our room over the river but then also being walking distance to so many great things in the city.

The highlight of our stay was eating dinner at Swizzle , a rooftop restaurant offering sweeping views of the river with revolving floors. The boys thought it was so much fun to be spinning to see all of the views of downtown and we did, too! The food was absolutely spectacular – we enjoyed the life-changing gnocchi appetizer as well as the special Old Fashioned cocktail, presented in a smoking box. The menu was family-friendly as was the environment; we felt extremely welcome with our young kiddos in this swanky dining space.

In the morning, we enjoyed a homestyle breakfast at Walker’s Exchange , an inviting and cozy space with an impressive menu. Logan loved the quinoa skillet and the boys were just beyond smitten with their French toast.

The location of The Galt House Hotel made for a perfect stopping point as we walked to some of our Louisville favorites: Peerless Distillery , Louisville Slugger Museum , and Whiskey Row.

Visiting our dear friends, the Wesleys, who just relocated back to Louisville was the icing on the cake for a great weekend!

And Do Good: The Galt House Hotel , part of Al J. Schneider Company (AJS Hotels), has gone to great lengths to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic. AJS Hotels created the AJS Stands Together Relief Fund for associates who have experienced an unforeseen catastrophic or emergency situation. The fund is powered by donations, and The Al J. Schneider will match $.50 for every $1 donated.

AJS Hotels established a complimentary food pantry for furloughed workers providing an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, soups, milk, household goods, and other essential items. Items were available to be picked up on the second floor of the Galt House West Tower.

This summer, two restaurants in the hotel, Jockey Silks and Walker’s Exchange, donated more than $20,000 to A Recipe to End Hunger, a Louisville-based non-profit.