This North Carolina Hotel Gifts Local Teachers with Overnight Stay Certificates

Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Meg James

Our stay was sponsored by The Umstead Resort. Opinions are my own. Follow me on NewsBreak to learn more about hotels that give back!

This past weekend we decided on a whim to head to the Burlington, North Carolina area, a suburb of Raleigh, to pickup a trailer for my husband’s truck. When we decided to head that way, I realized that a Good Hotel® was located nearby and so we made a night of it! Below is our personal review of being hosted by The Umstead Resort, a luxury hotel with a Woodlands feel in Cary, North Carolina.

Luxury

Greeted with a glass of champagne upon entry, The Umstead screams luxury from the moment a guest walks in. The staff is so welcoming and professional and the warming fireplaces in the lobby in addition to beautiful artwork are so inviting. The Umstead certainly sets the bar high on facilities, customer service and high-end travel. A gem in North Carolina!

Five-Star Food

We had heard that Herons, the on-site restaurant at The Umstead Resort was a Forbes Five-Star restaurant, a distinction that only 64 restaurants have earned in the world. What a gift it was to experience! We enjoyed a fabulous, fancy Sunday breakfast at Herons being greeted by a calming ambience and friendly staff. We enjoyed a mango and guava aperitif pressed juice and were ready to eat! The bros loved their chocolate pancakes and I had a unique twist on French toast, prepared as more of banana pudding-type entree. Logan’s açaí bowl was delicious and our hot beverages, an almond milk latte and chamomile tea, were so inviting.

We also had fantastic food at the Bar & Lounge, The Umstead‘s on-site more casual dining option on the first day of our visit. In the evening, we enjoyed the sounds of live music but also the casual bar environment where our bros could watch football. We enjoyed the salmon dishes and kale salad, trying to find room from the meal prior. The ice cream sundaes after dinner were the icing on the cake that evening. The lunch offerings were spectacular as well, from a croque monsieur and butternut squash soup to autumn soup. Yum!

Family-Friendly Accommodations

We enjoyed the luxury but also practicality that the One-Bedroom Lake View Suite offered for families at The Umstead. The common area had a queen sofa pull-out bed which doubled as the perfect hangout space for us during the day and the separate sleeping space for the bros at night. We especially loved the touch of having a hallway bathroom available for the bros in the middle of the night, separate from our sleeping space for peaceful rest. The evening turn-down service and comforts of the room were perfect for a family trip to North Carolina!

If you plan to head to the Raleigh/Durham/Triangle area of North Carolina, be sure to experience the goodness of The Umstead Resort.

Why are they so good? Since opening in 2007, The Umstead has chosen to target K-12 education for their charitable support. The hotel gives hundreds of gift certificates out each year to local schools – most every elementary, middle, and high school in the Triangle area has had an Umstead gift certificate for an overnight stay and brunch for two in their silent auction!

In addition, The Umstead participate in discounting events such as awarding the annual NC Teacher of the Year at the hotel, and hosting Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County kids for their annual Tea with Santa event.

Meg James

Founder of Go and Do Good®, a directory of hotels that give back generously to charities, ministries and local communities | 300+ hotels in the directory, focused on giving back to people | Traveling as a family to see the good | Genesis 1:31: God saw all that He had made and it was good | Follow on Newsbreak for more Good Hotels® and on IG: @goanddogood

