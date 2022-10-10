You can dine outdoors with sea views at these highly-ranked Los Angeles restaurants

Travel Bugs World

With perfect weather for dining outdoors this week, we have compiled some of the most popular sea-view restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County that offer outdoor seating. TripAdvisor users have ranked these restaurants highly, and they are in the Top 10 best restaurants in their areas, according to TripAdvisor users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOFxR_0iTmIZiZ00
Andre Davis on Unsplash

Bluewater Grill

Diners around the country love the harborfront dining among the boats and palm trees at Bluewater Grill. The outdoor dining right on the water is a highlight!

Ranking in the top 4 restaurants in Redondo Beach, this seafood restaurant offers spectacular sea views.

As far as water views are concerned, it is the No. 1 seafood restaurant with outdoor seating and sea views in the Beach Cities, Los Angeles. California, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Additionally, TripAdvisor reviewers state the service and food are outstanding.

665 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County.

Hello Los Angeles; these are your favorite restaurants, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California.

Splashes Restaurant

The panoramic Pacific Ocean views and the crashing waves coming right up to the edge of the restaurant are the highlights of this Laguna Beach restaurant within the Surf and Sand Laguna Beach resort.

A TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2021 winner, this restaurant is the No. 2 restaurant in Orange County, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating. It is the No. 1 in Laguna Beach. Even though a bit of a trip from Downtown Los Angeles, it is worth it for the views alone!

The diverse menu includes soups, salads, and food from the land, sea, and garden. However, travelers' favorites include the lobster bisque, the New York steak, the king salmon, lamb chops, and many tasty seafood appetizers.

1555 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.

For the absolute best O.C restaurants with sea views, read next- These are the top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California.

Bayside Restaurant

This American steakhouse offers an unbeatable location overlooking the Newport Beach harbor.

Besides the incredible sea views, the upscale restaurant and steakhouse serves creative dishes for lunch and dinner and has a weekly Champagne Sunday Brunch.

Diners love the service, the sea views, and the live jazz in the bar area. Additionally, the wrap-around patio offers the perfect holiday feeling!

Meal highlights include Braised Short Ribs, Venison Loin Medallions, American Kurobuta Pork Chop, Oven Roasted Rack of Lamb, and the Charcuterie & Cheese Boards.

900 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach.

Read these trending travel stories next -

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Newport Beach, California.

Visit these hidden gems and outdoor places in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles). Our goal is to give you ideas on exciting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# sea# views# outdoors# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories.

N/A
6657 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

California State

Here's how to get free entry to all California national parks

Are you ready for free entry to any of California's national parks? California has 28 national parks, recreation areas, and national monuments, and for five days every year, the National Park Service offers free entry to all National Park Service sites that otherwise charge an entrance fee. The next one is on August 4, 2022. Keep reading for a rundown of some of the most popular national parks in California. For a family of 4 or more, the cost can add up, so you stand to make quite a saving if you go on one of the free days.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Here's where to get the highest-ranked ice cream in Los Angeles for National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we have listed some of the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles for you and your family to have a treat. To find out the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles, we have sourced Yelp reviews and rankings. So take advantage of National Ice Cream Day's deals and have a guilt-free day enjoying life's little pleasures.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Don't want the holiday feeling to end? This Las Vegas 5-star hotel is offering day passes for a poolside daycation

With the summer heatwave continuing in Las Vegas, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, who wouldn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a luxury resort by the pool? Plus, throw in cocktails, delicious food, and spa pools, and you may find yourself spending every weekend there.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Sea views and outdoor seating make these Los Angeles seafood restaurants feel like a vacation

For lovers of outdoor dining, the excellent summer weather makes it a great time to indulge in one of these top-ranked seafood restaurants in Los Angeles's Beach Cities, Redondo Beach, and Manhattan Beach. Even better, they offer outdoor seating and sea views.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These Los Angeles, California hotels are offering you a pool day pass

With the start of the summer heat in Los Angeles, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, you will love the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $30, you can have a daycation and book a pool day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Los Angeles, California hotels and resorts.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California residents, Disneyland is offering extra special tickets just for you

It's that time of the year when Disneyland releases some of its best offers of the year. For California residents only, they have released an extra special offer just for you. Unlike previous years' deals for residents, this offer is available for peak season visits during summer. Therefore, now is an excellent time to revisit your favorite attractions and experiences at Disneyland.

Read full story
20 comments
Orange County, CA

These are the top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California

Hello Summer! If you love dining out, the excellent summer weather makes it a great time to indulge at one of these top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California

You can't beat the water views from these highest-ranked restaurants in Los Angeles, California. Sea views and outdoor seating offer an unforgettable dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the best restaurants in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

On a budget? Here are the highest-ranked budget restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

Dining out in Jacksonville, Florida, can be pricey. So we've compiled this list of the top cheap eats restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida to give you more left in your pocket for other entertainment,

Read full story
5 comments
San Diego, CA

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor. With over 100 bakeries in San Diego, it may be hard to choose a favorite. However, we have compiled the Top 3 bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. Keep reading to discover what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. According to reviewers, they are the Top 3 bakeries in Los Angeles. Therefore, we've put this list together for you and found out what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange County, CA

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, OR

Have you been to the highest-ranked restaurants on the Oregon Coast? Here's why you should eat at them

When dining out at new restaurants, your best chance of going somewhere with excellent food and a fantastic experience is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor's website, we have sourced the top 3 restaurants, according to TripAdvisor, and found out why you should eat at them. Keep reading to find out the top 3 restaurants on the Oregon Coast, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Read full story
7 comments
Santa Monica, CA

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Have you been to these three highest-ranked seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs? They have outdoor seating

With spring here, it's the perfect time to enjoy dining outdoors in Colorado Springs. Therefore, we have sourced the top-ranked seafood restaurants with outdoor seating in Colorado Springs, according to TripAdvisor.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the top brunches in Los Angeles, according to Food Network

Treat yourself to the best brunch in Los Angeles, according to Food Network. With excellent springtime weather, it's a perfect time to eat out for brunch, so we have sourced the top brunch spots for you, according to Food Network's list of their favorites. Therefore, you can be absolutely assured you are having the best brunch possible in Los Angeles.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in West Palm Beach, Florida

You can't beat the water views from these top-ranked seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach County offers many outstanding seafood restaurants. However, water views provide a magical dining experience. Therefore, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in West Palm Beach, Florida. Whether you are a local or traveling from Jacksonville or Miami, they are worth the trip! Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These four historical churches are among the oldest churches in Los Angeles. Visit this Easter

Los Angeles boasts many beautiful religious landmarks, including over 100-year-old churches, cathedrals, and missions. A visit to these gorgeous architectural gems during Easter adds to the experience, whether you are religious or not.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy