You can dine outdoors with sea views at these highly-ranked Los Angeles restaurants

With perfect weather for dining outdoors this week, we have compiled some of the most popular sea-view restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County that offer outdoor seating. TripAdvisor users have ranked these restaurants highly, and they are in the Top 10 best restaurants in their areas, according to TripAdvisor users.

Bluewater Grill

Diners around the country love the harborfront dining among the boats and palm trees at Bluewater Grill. The outdoor dining right on the water is a highlight!

Ranking in the top 4 restaurants in Redondo Beach, this seafood restaurant offers spectacular sea views.

As far as water views are concerned, it is the No. 1 seafood restaurant with outdoor seating and sea views in the Beach Cities, Los Angeles. California, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Additionally, TripAdvisor reviewers state the service and food are outstanding.

665 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County.

Splashes Restaurant

The panoramic Pacific Ocean views and the crashing waves coming right up to the edge of the restaurant are the highlights of this Laguna Beach restaurant within the Surf and Sand Laguna Beach resort.

A TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2021 winner, this restaurant is the No. 2 restaurant in Orange County, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating. It is the No. 1 in Laguna Beach. Even though a bit of a trip from Downtown Los Angeles, it is worth it for the views alone!

The diverse menu includes soups, salads, and food from the land, sea, and garden. However, travelers' favorites include the lobster bisque, the New York steak, the king salmon, lamb chops, and many tasty seafood appetizers.

1555 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.

For the absolute best O.C restaurants with sea views, read next- These are the top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California.

Bayside Restaurant

This American steakhouse offers an unbeatable location overlooking the Newport Beach harbor.

Besides the incredible sea views, the upscale restaurant and steakhouse serves creative dishes for lunch and dinner and has a weekly Champagne Sunday Brunch.

Diners love the service, the sea views, and the live jazz in the bar area. Additionally, the wrap-around patio offers the perfect holiday feeling!

Meal highlights include Braised Short Ribs, Venison Loin Medallions, American Kurobuta Pork Chop, Oven Roasted Rack of Lamb, and the Charcuterie & Cheese Boards.

900 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach.

