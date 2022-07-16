Here's where to get the highest-ranked ice cream in Los Angeles for National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so we have listed some of the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles for you and your family to have a treat.

To find out the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles, we have sourced Yelp reviews and rankings. So take advantage of National Ice Cream Day's deals and have a guilt-free day enjoying life's little pleasures.

Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Bumsan Organic Milk Bar

Over 1100 reviewers have ranked this organic milk bar as the No. 1 ice cream shop in Los Angeles. Reviewers love the rich and creamy ice creams and yogurt.

The cute ice cream shop serves 100% organic soft serve ice cream and offers outdoor dining, takeout, or delivery.

Both the shop and the ice cream will provide you with many Instagram-worthy photos and ice cream to boast about.

Open until 11:00 pm.

Bumsan Organic Milk Bar. Koreatown. 534 S Western Ave. Los Angeles.

Hello! Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them.

Mashti Malone's Ice Cream

Offering two Los Angeles locations, Mashti Malone's Ice Cream is all about the exotic flavors.

Over 1500 reviewers on Yelp have given this gourmet ice cream shop a ranking of 4.5 stars. (out of 5)

Open until midnight; they offer ice cream scoops, pints, ice cream sandwiches (Mashti Special) & frozen yogurt desserts.

The decadent flavor range will have you coming back to try them all. Think Orange Blossom, Persian Cucumber, Rosewater Sorbet, Rasberry Sorbet, Alphonso Mango, Banana Walnut, Black Cherry, Butter Pecan, and Chocolate Chip, just to name a few.

Offering both delivery & takeout, they also offer vegan and dairy-free options.

"Mashti Malone's is a whole vibe. The Strawberry is really great and hearty it makes you feel at home and the coconut pineapple was great too.The herbal snow was an interesting flavor can't really describe it but its not bad at all just very different would recommend trying." - Connor Y. North Hollywood, Yelp.

Hollywood Location. 1525 North La Brea Avenue. Los Angeles.

Westwood Location. 1898 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles.

Salt & Straw

Many people in Los Angeles will know where the many Salt & Straw stores are located. However, you may not know that they offer to ship all over the U.S, and they also offer 10 percent off your first order for new customers.

Offering a diverse range of ice cream, they even have a pint club where they send you five packs each month.

Plus, they have Vegan and Gluten-free options.

Visit Salt & Straw for a list of their locations if you prefer to visit a scoop shop in person.

"What a wonderful little ice cream shop! All the hype around this place exists for a reason! It's in an adorable area called Larchmont Village - right in the middle of Los Angeles, but with a cute, small town feel to it... The workers are all very friendly and will allow you to taste test as many flavors as you want to. I got the salted caramel ice cream with a waffle cone, which was absolute perfection. So creamy and rich and textured, such a unique taste! They have other interesting flavors like an avocado sherbet that tasted great as well!" - Donald R., Yelp.

Ranked in 4th and 5th place are Oakobing and Paradis Ice Cream DTLA.

Oakobing's Korean-style shaved ice desserts are another Instagram-worthy moment.

Paradis Ice Cream DTLA, with its Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt in Downtown LA, is open until 2:30 am!

Read these trending stories next -

Have you been to these top-ranked cafes in Los Angeles? Here's why you should eat at them.

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Orange County.

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.