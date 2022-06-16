Los Angeles, CA

These Los Angeles, California hotels are offering you a pool day pass

With the start of the summer heat in Los Angeles, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, you will love the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $30, you can have a daycation and book a pool day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Los Angeles, California hotels and resorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2todNC_0gCBQXip00
Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash

W Hollywood Hotel

We love the opportunity to relax in a rooftop pool with views of Hollywood. And that is exactly what you will get at W Hollywood Hotel. Offering expansive views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Hollywood, the W Hollywood Hotel offers you the ultimate in luxury and comfort with food from the pool bar and specialty cocktails while lounging poolside or in your private cabana.

The pool Day Pass includes the use of the heated rooftop pool, towel service, poolside food and drinks service, and complimentary wifi.

Additionally, they have DJs on the weekend for those who prefer a party atmosphere!

Also, some packages include daybeds, firepit & sofas, boozy popsicles, or private shaded cabanas.

Pool Day passes are only available for Adults 21+. Prices start at $30.

You can find more information about the pool day pass packages at ResortPass.

"Great Location. I had a beautiful day by the pool at the W hotel in Hollywood. The staff took very good care of me and the cocktails were phenomenal! Looking forward to booking another daycation here at the W with resort pass." - Jelonna B., June 11, 2022, ResortPass.

6250 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, California.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

This oceanfront escape is a strong contender for one of the best resort experiences in Los Angeles. Featuring an outdoor heated pool set among towering palm trees and offering Pacific Ocean views from its 5-acre property atop the bluffs, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows offers a restaurant, coffee shop, and spa services. This is how you daycation Southern California style!

The pool Day Pass includes the use of the outdoor heated pool, hot tub, lounge chairs (first-come, first-serve), a 10% discount on poolside food and beverages, and a 15% discount on spa services at Exhale Spa.

Additionally, the pool Day Pass offers complimentary wifi, so you can upload your favorite Instagram-worthy moments. On top of that, you get valet parking for only $10 for the first 2 hours.

Pool Day Passes start from $35 for adults and $20 for children. However, if you desire the ultimate relaxation experience, you can also get a Spa Pass. It includes a 60-minute fusion massage or 60-minute facial and use of the Spa + Zen lounge.

Sipping tropical cocktails poolside, a massage, and relaxing in the hot spa sounds like the perfect daycation!

"Felt like a Vacation. Great music and vibes. Easily found a shaded umbrella mid-week. Good food. Hot tub is in shade all day. Pool was shaded in morning and had some fun pool floats. Luxurious towels on every chair." - Aubre, May 12, 2022, ResortPass.

Book online in advance.

101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, California.

Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach

ResortPass offers you the chance to have a daycation at the gorgeous Southern California oceanfront resort in Long Beach.

Just a short distance from the ocean, Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach hotel features the only rooftop pool in Long Beach offering 360-degree panoramic views.

The pool Day Pass includes access to the heated rooftop pool, snacks, drinks, alcohol, and complimentary wifi.

Additionally, they offer Daybed passes with premium comfort shaded daybeds and complimentary bottled water or Cabana passes with shaded couch and chair seating, a mini-fridge, and complimentary bottled water.

Adult prices start at $35. Pool Day Pass bookings at ResortPass.

285 Bay St, Long Beach, California.

"Awesome Day Poolside. Today was an amazing day by the pool. The view was beautiful. The pool was relaxing. Check-in was easy and staff was nice when we arrived. We enjoyed our cabana today to celebrate a birthday. The whole experience was perfect. We will be back." - Megan V., June 7, 2022, ResortPass.

(Source: ResortPass)

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles).

