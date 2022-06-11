Los Angeles, CA

California residents, Disneyland is offering extra special tickets just for you

Travel Bugs World

It's that time of the year when Disneyland releases some of its best offers of the year. For California residents only, they have released an extra special offer just for you.

Unlike previous years' deals for residents, this offer is available for peak season visits during summer. Therefore, now is an excellent time to revisit your favorite attractions and experiences at Disneyland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOOAD_0g81kThF00
Brandi Alexandra on Unsplash

For a limited time only, and with limited availability, Disneyland theme park is offering an extra special new deal for California residents to visit Disneyland Resort theme parks, starting from only $83 a day.

The California Resident Ticket Offer is for the purchase of a 3-Day Ticket with admission to 1 park per day, making park entry as low as $83 per day.

There are two ticket options. For extra savings, choose the 3-Day pass (available for use from Monday to Thursday) for $249. ($83 a day.)

Alternatively, for admission on Fridays to Sundays, you will want the 3-Day pass (available for use from Monday - to Sunday) for $299. ($100 a day.)

The 3-Day pass is available for 1-Park per day. Though, if you want to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day, you can upgrade to the 3-Day Park Hopper upgrade.

Love to have fun? Read Next - These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California

Deal Details

  • The special offer is only available for entry to Disneyland theme parks from June 13 until September 15, 2022. No blockout dates apply.
  • Reservations need to be made to enter a theme park. Please make sure to check reservations are available for the dates you want to visit before buying your tickets. Check theme park reservation availability here.
  • Valid for California residents only. Proof of eligible residency is required, and a valid government-issued photo ID showing your California address must be shown before entry to the park.
  • Eligible California residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with a valid ID.

Disneyland asks that you please read this important information before your visit.

The deal is available on this page.

"It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors and in enclosed transportation. It is optional to wear face coverings in outdoor common areas." - Disneyland Resort.

Hello, are you a member of the military? To thank you for your service, active and retired military members receive discounted tickets year-round. Please check out the website discount offers page for the current offer.

Staycation at Disneyland Resort

You can use your pass over three separate dates between now and September 15, or you can use it over three consecutive days.

If you want to use your pass over three consecutive days, why not turn your visit to Disneyland Park into a staycation? Whether you are a Los Angeles or Orange County local, or live further away, staying near Disneyland makes you experience extra fun.

Disneyland has three hotels on the property. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer themed pools and are close to park entrances so that you can immerse yourself in 3 days of Disney enchantment!

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa offers rooms with Downtown Disney View and 1, 2, or 3 bedroom suites.

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel offers an old-fashioned yet modern hotel with charming seaside-themed rooms and a rooftop pool. It includes many shopping and recreation opportunities.

Disneyland Hotel is for those who prefer an ultra-modern design at every turn. Recreation at the hotel includes two towering monorail waterslides and Mickey Spa and Minnie Spa whirlpools.

You can find more information on the hotels and availability details on the Disneyland website.

Does this sound like an offer you will be taking up? Let us know in the comments and let us know what attractions at the parks you are most interested in visiting?

Read these trending travel stories next -

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Huntington Beach, Orange County, California.

Visit these hidden gems and outdoor places in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# lifestyle# Disneyland# amusement park# California

Comments / 20

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

N/A
6070 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA

These Los Angeles, California hotels are offering you a pool day pass.

With the start of the summer heat in Los Angeles, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, you will love the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $30, you can have a daycation and book a pool day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Los Angeles, California hotels and resorts.

Read full story
1 comments

These are the top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California

Hello Summer! If you love dining out, the excellent summer weather makes it a great time to indulge at one of these top-ranked steakhouses with water views in Orange County, California.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California

You can't beat the water views from these highest-ranked restaurants in Los Angeles, California. Sea views and outdoor seating offer an unforgettable dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the best restaurants in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

On a budget? Here are the highest-ranked budget restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

Dining out in Jacksonville, Florida, can be pricey. So we've compiled this list of the top cheap eats restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida to give you more left in your pocket for other entertainment,

Read full story
5 comments
San Diego, CA

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor. With over 100 bakeries in San Diego, it may be hard to choose a favorite. However, we have compiled the Top 3 bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. Keep reading to discover what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. According to reviewers, they are the Top 3 bakeries in Los Angeles. Therefore, we've put this list together for you and found out what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.

Read full story
3 comments
Laguna Beach, CA

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.

Read full story
1 comments
Bandon, OR

Have you been to the highest-ranked restaurants on the Oregon Coast? Here's why you should eat at them

When dining out at new restaurants, your best chance of going somewhere with excellent food and a fantastic experience is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor's website, we have sourced the top 3 restaurants, according to TripAdvisor, and found out why you should eat at them. Keep reading to find out the top 3 restaurants on the Oregon Coast, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Monica, CA

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Have you been to these three highest-ranked seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs? They have outdoor seating

With spring here, it's the perfect time to enjoy dining outdoors in Colorado Springs. Therefore, we have sourced the top-ranked seafood restaurants with outdoor seating in Colorado Springs, according to TripAdvisor.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the top brunches in Los Angeles, according to Food Network

Treat yourself to the best brunch in Los Angeles, according to Food Network. With excellent springtime weather, it's a perfect time to eat out for brunch, so we have sourced the top brunch spots for you, according to Food Network's list of their favorites. Therefore, you can be absolutely assured you are having the best brunch possible in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These four historical churches are among the oldest churches in Los Angeles. Visit this Easter

Los Angeles boasts many beautiful religious landmarks, including over 100-year-old churches, cathedrals, and missions. A visit to these gorgeous architectural gems during Easter adds to the experience, whether you are religious or not.

Read full story
6 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in West Palm Beach, Florida

You can't beat the water views from these top-ranked seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach County offers many outstanding seafood restaurants. However, water views provide a magical dining experience. Therefore, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in West Palm Beach, Florida. Whether you are a local or traveling from Jacksonville or Miami, they are worth the trip! Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to these top-ranked cafes in Los Angeles? Here's why you should eat at them

This weekend treat yourself to brunch at one of the top cafes in Los Angeles. These cafes have each been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) and offer delicious food. We've put this list together for you and why you should eat there.

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Fancy a few wines & dinner this weekend? Here's the top-ranked wine bar restaurants in Las Vegas

As good food and wine complement each other, we have sourced the top wine bars in Las Vegas. They offer extensive wine lists, award-winning food, and exceptional ambiance. Sandy Andreopoulos on Unsplash.

Read full story
Newport Beach, CA

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Newport Beach, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this week at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Newport Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from further away, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
Tampa, FL

These are the top-ranked budget restaurants in Tampa, Florida

Dining in top restaurants can be pricey. So, to give you more left in your pocket for other entertainment, we've put together this list of the top cheap eats in Tampa, Florida.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

The top 3 restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor's website, we consider the top 3 choices the ones that most people agree are the best.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy