California residents, Disneyland is offering extra special tickets just for you

It's that time of the year when Disneyland releases some of its best offers of the year. For California residents only, they have released an extra special offer just for you.

Unlike previous years' deals for residents, this offer is available for peak season visits during summer. Therefore, now is an excellent time to revisit your favorite attractions and experiences at Disneyland.

For a limited time only, and with limited availability, Disneyland theme park is offering an extra special new deal for California residents to visit Disneyland Resort theme parks, starting from only $83 a day.

The California Resident Ticket Offer is for the purchase of a 3-Day Ticket with admission to 1 park per day, making park entry as low as $83 per day.

There are two ticket options. For extra savings, choose the 3-Day pass (available for use from Monday to Thursday) for $249. ($83 a day.)

Alternatively, for admission on Fridays to Sundays, you will want the 3-Day pass (available for use from Monday - to Sunday) for $299. ($100 a day.)

The 3-Day pass is available for 1-Park per day. Though, if you want to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day, you can upgrade to the 3-Day Park Hopper upgrade.

Deal Details

The special offer is only available for entry to Disneyland theme parks from June 13 until September 15, 2022. No blockout dates apply.

Reservations need to be made to enter a theme park. Please make sure to check reservations are available for the dates you want to visit before buying your tickets. Check theme park reservation availability here.

Valid for California residents only. Proof of eligible residency is required, and a valid government-issued photo ID showing your California address must be shown before entry to the park.

Eligible California residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with a valid ID.

Disneyland asks that you please read this important information before your visit.

The deal is available on this page.

"It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors and in enclosed transportation. It is optional to wear face coverings in outdoor common areas." - Disneyland Resort.

Hello, are you a member of the military? To thank you for your service, active and retired military members receive discounted tickets year-round. Please check out the website discount offers page for the current offer.

Staycation at Disneyland Resort

You can use your pass over three separate dates between now and September 15, or you can use it over three consecutive days.

If you want to use your pass over three consecutive days, why not turn your visit to Disneyland Park into a staycation? Whether you are a Los Angeles or Orange County local, or live further away, staying near Disneyland makes you experience extra fun.

Disneyland has three hotels on the property. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer themed pools and are close to park entrances so that you can immerse yourself in 3 days of Disney enchantment!

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa offers rooms with Downtown Disney View and 1, 2, or 3 bedroom suites.

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel offers an old-fashioned yet modern hotel with charming seaside-themed rooms and a rooftop pool. It includes many shopping and recreation opportunities.

Disneyland Hotel is for those who prefer an ultra-modern design at every turn. Recreation at the hotel includes two towering monorail waterslides and Mickey Spa and Minnie Spa whirlpools.

You can find more information on the hotels and availability details on the Disneyland website.

Does this sound like an offer you will be taking up? Let us know in the comments and let us know what attractions at the parks you are most interested in visiting?

