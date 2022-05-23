Los Angeles, CA

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California

You can't beat the water views from these highest-ranked restaurants in Los Angeles, California. Sea views and outdoor seating offer an unforgettable dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the best restaurants in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

Holger Woizick on Unsplash

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on the TripAdvisor website, we consider the best 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California, according to TripAdvisor.

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe & Restuarant

Travelers and locals ranking their favorites on TripAdvisor have rated this restaurant cafe No. 53 out of 6,497 restaurants in Los Angeles.

It is the No. 1 restaurant in Los Angeles, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating.

Famed for its unbeatable ocean views, this cafe/restaurant sits on the Malibu Pier and offers outdoor seating. Boasting fresh, farm-to-table organic food from Southern California, there are two restaurants. A full-service restaurant offers a full bar & specialty cocktails, and the cafe (at the end of the pier) offers a counter-service cafe.

TripAdvisor travelers love the menu offerings, especially the lobster rolls, sandwiches, tortillas, quesadillas, pizza, pasta, and pancakes.

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner (the restaurant only); Malibu Farm also has another location in Newport Beach.

"Great place right on the boardwalk. Great place right on the boardwalk Lots of different beers and great food. There's seating inside or on the patio with a view of the surf, sand and people. It gets a little crowded, but that's because the food and beer is great!" - fabell760, TripAdvisor.

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu Pier, Los Angeles.

Website

Did you know it is whale watching season right now, and you can see hundreds of whales traveling the California Coast? Read about it here - Starting this month, you can see thousands of gray whales traveling along the California Coast. Here's how to see them.

Venice Ale House

The talking point for this Los Angeles restaurant is the sea views from its Venice Boardwalk location.

Venice Ale House ranks in the top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, and it is the No. 2 best restaurant in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

The diverse menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, poke bowls, salads, and fish.

Travelers reviewing on TripAdvisor love the massive selection of craft beers on tap and specialty cocktails.

Additionally, they have a selection of kombuchas and ciders and offer a vegan menu.

Open for Lunch, Dinner, Brunch, and After-hours Drinks, the outdoor seating is the place to be to people watch, gaze at the ocean, and get amazing sunset photos.

"Came here with my girlfriend for some apps and drinks. The food was excellent (Mahi fish tacos are amazing), the service impeccable, and the views breathtaking. Such a great experience. Thank you, Pablo, for taking care of us! The service and food alone will have me returning; the cherry on top is the priceless view. As a local, this is one of my go-to spots. Thank you again, Pablo, for the excellent service!" - Katie_Gwynne, TripAdvisor.

2 Rose Ave, Los Angeles.

Website

Have you read our other story - These are the top brunches in Los Angeles, according to Food Network.? Read it now and bookmark it for the next time you travel there.

The Venice Whaler

Another Venice restaurant is in the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles.

Diners love sitting on the patio and second-floor deck of this institution serving locals and visitors alike since 1944.

The restaurant is known for its excellent service, festive atmosphere, and an all-day food menu offering pizzas, soups, salads, and seafood favorites.

Diners' favorites include the fish tacos, crispy calamari, buffalo wings, fish and chips, oysters, and quesadillas.

Travelers recommend that sunset time is the best time to go. We agree! Start with drinks, watch the sunset and enjoy a relaxing dinner from one of the best restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles.

"My husband and I ate lunch on the patio. The place was very busy, but the service was great. I had the hamburger, and my husband had fish and chips. We both enjoyed our meals, but couldn't finish them because we got full. Overall a great place with a nice view." - Susan K, TripAdvisor.

10 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles.

Website

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

Read these trending travel stories next -

These outdoor adventures have ranked as the top 2 experiences in California.

Visit these hidden gems and outdoor places in Los Angeles and Southern California.

These are the top-ranked budget restaurants in Orange County, California.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

5757 followers

