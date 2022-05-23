These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California

You can't beat the water views from these highest-ranked restaurants in Los Angeles, California. Sea views and outdoor seating offer an unforgettable dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the best restaurants in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

Holger Woizick on Unsplash

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on the TripAdvisor website, we consider the best 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California, according to TripAdvisor.

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe & Restuarant

Travelers and locals ranking their favorites on TripAdvisor have rated this restaurant cafe No. 53 out of 6,497 restaurants in Los Angeles.

It is the No. 1 restaurant in Los Angeles, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating.

Famed for its unbeatable ocean views, this cafe/restaurant sits on the Malibu Pier and offers outdoor seating. Boasting fresh, farm-to-table organic food from Southern California, there are two restaurants. A full-service restaurant offers a full bar & specialty cocktails, and the cafe (at the end of the pier) offers a counter-service cafe.

TripAdvisor travelers love the menu offerings, especially the lobster rolls, sandwiches, tortillas, quesadillas, pizza, pasta, and pancakes.

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner (the restaurant only); Malibu Farm also has another location in Newport Beach.

"Great place right on the boardwalk. Great place right on the boardwalk Lots of different beers and great food. There's seating inside or on the patio with a view of the surf, sand and people. It gets a little crowded, but that's because the food and beer is great!" - fabell760, TripAdvisor.

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy Malibu Pier, Los Angeles.

Website

Venice Ale House

The talking point for this Los Angeles restaurant is the sea views from its Venice Boardwalk location.

Venice Ale House ranks in the top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, and it is the No. 2 best restaurant in Los Angeles with water views and outdoor seating.

The diverse menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, poke bowls, salads, and fish.

Travelers reviewing on TripAdvisor love the massive selection of craft beers on tap and specialty cocktails.

Additionally, they have a selection of kombuchas and ciders and offer a vegan menu.

Open for Lunch, Dinner, Brunch, and After-hours Drinks, the outdoor seating is the place to be to people watch, gaze at the ocean, and get amazing sunset photos.

"Came here with my girlfriend for some apps and drinks. The food was excellent (Mahi fish tacos are amazing), the service impeccable, and the views breathtaking. Such a great experience. Thank you, Pablo, for taking care of us! The service and food alone will have me returning; the cherry on top is the priceless view. As a local, this is one of my go-to spots. Thank you again, Pablo, for the excellent service!" - Katie_Gwynne, TripAdvisor.

2 Rose Ave, Los Angeles.

Website

The Venice Whaler

Another Venice restaurant is in the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles.

Diners love sitting on the patio and second-floor deck of this institution serving locals and visitors alike since 1944.

The restaurant is known for its excellent service, festive atmosphere, and an all-day food menu offering pizzas, soups, salads, and seafood favorites.

Diners' favorites include the fish tacos, crispy calamari, buffalo wings, fish and chips, oysters, and quesadillas.

Travelers recommend that sunset time is the best time to go. We agree! Start with drinks, watch the sunset and enjoy a relaxing dinner from one of the best restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles.

"My husband and I ate lunch on the patio. The place was very busy, but the service was great. I had the hamburger, and my husband had fish and chips. We both enjoyed our meals, but couldn't finish them because we got full. Overall a great place with a nice view." - Susan K, TripAdvisor.

10 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles.

Website

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles, California.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

