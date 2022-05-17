Long Beach, CA

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uqVB_0fgSZvwE00
Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash

Newsbreak readers love our stories on dining out, so we are featuring the top-ranked spots where you can get the best food complimented by the best views in your suburb. Long Beach, only 30 minutes travel time from Los Angeles, has many excellent restaurants offering incredible sea views, so it's hard to choose. However, thousands of people nominate their preferred places to eat on TripAdvisor's website, so we have sourced the top 3 from Tripadvisor.

We consider the top 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California, according to TripAdvisor.

The top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California

Parkers' Lighthouse

Diners from all over Los Angeles enjoy the dining at Parkers' Lighthouse, known for its mesquite-grilled fresh seafood and spectacular water views. Over 1300 reviewers on TripAdvisor have given it an average of 4 stars. (out of 5)

This American Seafood restaurant is a TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2021 winner and is the No. 8 restaurant out of 801 restaurants in Long Beach. As far as water views and outdoor seating are concerned, it is the No. 1 restaurant in Long Beach, California.

Its claim to fame is the magical water views and the waterfront patio.

Diners love the sushi and sashimi, calamari, surf and turf, crab cakes, Mahi, grilled salmon, seafood linguine, wild Alaskan cod, and mixed grill.

Open for lunch and dinner; they also have Happy Hour, Monday through Friday, 3-6 pm.

There are specialty cocktails, craft beer, and an extensive award-winning wine list, so go at sunset time and enjoy the evening!

"Excellent Experience. This place ticks off all the high marks, Fabulous food, view, service, drinks, seafood, ambiance, etc. It makes Long Beach worth visiting. From the parking near the aquarium to the restaurant is about a mile or a little more, which is a good way to walk off your lunch. Parker's and the shops on Long Beach is a nice way to spend a half-day from LA." - EJRover, TripAdvisor.

435 Shoreline Village Dr, Long Beach.

Gladstone's Long Beach

Claiming the No. 2 spot for seafood restaurants in Long Beach, this American seafood restaurant is worth the trip from anywhere in Los Angeles.

The talking point is the location overlooking the harbor and the Queen Mary, and the outdoor patio.

"Yum! Great service and delicious food! We were seated right away. Had a nice view of the water. We were there for a nice sunset. We had lobster sandwich and a swordfish sandwich. Both were delicious! Drinks were refilled often. Great meal!" -A8258EWkims, TripAdvisor.

On top of that, guests appreciate the delicious food and the excellent service.

Highlights include the lobster sandwiches, Hawaiian baby back ribs, snow crab legs, Maine lobster, clambake, oysters, halibut, shrimp cocktail, crispy calamari, and seafood ceviche.

Additionally, they have an extensive range of wine options, signature cocktails, and beers on tap.

330 S Pine Ave, Long Beach.

Boathouse on the Bay

Boathouse on the Bay is a steak and seafood restaurant situated on Alamitos Bay that boasts excellent ocean views.

Highlights include the lobster mac and cheese, jumbo coconut shrimp, Mahi Mahi fish taco, and steak. Plus, diners love the sushi, sashimi, and oyster bar.

Additionally, diners love the service and the ambiance.

The upscale restaurant and steakhouse has a curated selection of world-class wines and specialty cocktails.

They are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offer unforgettable spectacular waterfront views any time of the day.

"My Favorite Restaurant. Great food, beautiful ocean views, and live music right on the water! Can you really ask for anything else in a restaurant? The staff is also very knowledgeable about the menu and wine pairings. I just love this restaurant... The photos on the website and social media accounts speak for themselves. I would drive over an hour to eat here." Libtalks, Seal Beach, California, TripAdvisor.

190 N Marina Dr, Long Beach.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

