These are the top-ranked budget restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

Dining out in Jacksonville, Florida, can be pricey. So we've compiled this list of the top cheap eats restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida to give you more left in your pocket for other entertainment,

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. Thousands of people nominate their favorite places to eat on TripAdvisor's website. We consider the top 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So here are the top 3 cheap eats restaurants in Jacksonville, according to TripAdvisor.

Bowl of Pho

You won't find this hidden gem advertised anywhere, and they don't have a website. However, the word is out, and both locals and TripAdvisor travelers have discovered this budget favorite.

It ranks in the top 50 restaurants in Jacksonville and is the No. 1 budget restaurant.

Menu highlights include the fried shrimp rolls, seafood egg rice noodle soup, bbq pork fried rice, and bowls of Pho.

They also have fresh juices and coconuts.

Diners claim the staff is friendly, the service is fast, and they would come back again and again.

"An excellent family option. One of our family of four's favorite options. Quick, friendly, & the food is excellent. The Pho is wonderful, with fresh sides for adding, as are the vermicelli noodle dishes. It is often busy, but service is consistently quick and attentive. Highly recommend, and appropriate for a family with young children." - Procopper, TripAdvisor.

9902 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville.

Taco Libre

Claiming the No. 2 spot in the cheap eats category in Jacksonville, this taqueria is also one of the top 50 restaurants in Jacksonville.

The talking point is the authentic and tasty Mexican food.

Diners love the tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos and quesadillas.

Additionally, they serve a wide variety of dinner plates with specialties such as birria, carnitas, and pollo ranchero.

They have a daily happy hour from 2 pm - 6 pm every day.

"Tasty food, burritos the size of a travel pillow...Wow, you better go hungry if you order a burrito or chimichanga. My family ate hear after a pretty active day-hike and exploration and we still took leftovers. The ceviche taco was the highlight of the meal for me. I highly recommend it. The setting is colorful and fun, the service was good, and the food was great. The dollar to quantity/quality ratio was definitely high." - MKH7000, TripAdvisor.

14286 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville.

Blaze Pizza

A fast-food chain favorite, Blaze Pizza in Jacksonville, has 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor website.

According to reviewers on TripAdvisor, diners love their pizzas, they love choosing their own ingredients to add to their pizza, and they love seeing it cooked in front of them in the wood-fired oven.

Favorites on the menu include the Italian Sausage, Garlic Pesto, and BBQ Chicken Pizzas.

Additionally, diners love the price!

"Awesome fast, fresh, fun. Can you get excited about a pizza? Try this place. Lovely staff, big choice of individual topping ingredients, good selection of recommendations if you can't decide. Literally steaming hot if taken to go. Fair prices, awesome taste. Absolutely wonderful for such a simple dish. Highly recommended. We would be happy to have this every week." - MootHouse, TripAdvisor.

840 Nautica Dr. River City Marketplace, Jacksonville.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite budget restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida.

