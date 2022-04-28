Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor.

With over 100 bakeries in San Diego, it may be hard to choose a favorite. However, we have compiled the Top 3 bakeries in San Diego, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. Keep reading to discover what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.

Camille Chen on Unsplash

Donut Bar

In first place with over 650 reviews is the Donut Bar. It is ranked as the No. 1 bakery in San Diego.

Further, Forbes claims this is "The Gold Standard of Donut Shops."

The Instagram-worthy donut shop has also been featured on Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel.

With an over-the-top selection of donuts, one would not blame you for walking out with two dozen donuts.

Diners love the tasty fresh bread and sweet and savory baked goods.

Highlights include the Mud Pie, Oh My Birthday Cake Oreo, Salted Caramel, D.B's Nutella, Maple Bacon, Boston Creme, Triple Chocolate Threat, Strawberry Cream Cheese, and the Old Fashioned Vanilla Bean Glazed donuts.

They also have a selection of vegan options, including the Apple Fritter, Strawberry Split, Creme Brulee, and Banana Caramel donuts.

They are available for online orders and walk-ins from 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM daily. (8:00 AM opening on weekends.)

It can get busy, but it sounds like it is definitely worth the wait!

"Just...Wow. The creativity of the donuts here was just amazing. I saw donut concepts I've never seen before. The designs were creative and got my kids excited, particularly the unicorn donut. What really sets it apart, though, was that the donuts themselves tasted amazing. Sometimes places with nice-looking food fall short on taste; not the case at all here, the donuts were fresh and flavorful with some really interesting flavor concepts. To top it off, the donuts stayed fresh for several days, sitting out on the counter without requiring any special storage. Would definitely recommend a stop here to any donut fan in the area." - OilIsle, TripAdvisor.

631 B St, San Diego.

Website

Extraordinary Desserts

This bakery, run by a French-trained baker cafe, claims the No. 2 spot in the bakery category and is also ranked one of the TOP 6 dessert restaurants in San Diego.

The talking point is the specialty pastries, the savory delights, including artisan cheese and charcuterie boards, and the decadent desserts.

TripAdvisor diner's favorites include the cakes, tortes, strudels, paninis, salads, and sandwiches.

Plus, they claim the coffee is excellent!

They are open for dine-in, daily pick, and delivery.

Don't mind the queues, this bakery has to be visited at least once in your life.

"The desserts here are extraordinary indeed! The most beautiful cakes, and tasty too. I had seasonal strawberry Napoleon, it's out of this world!" - Francesqueen, TripAdvisor.

They have 2 locations in San Diego:

2929 5th Avenue.

1430 Union Street.

Website

Bread & CIE

Another TripAdvisor favorite, Bread & CIE, is a bakery cafe serving fresh bread, sandwiches, pastries, and coffee.

Diners claim the coffee is excellent and have high praise for the specialty sandwiches, pastries, salads, and soups.

An excellent spot for breakfast or lunch, they offer indoor and patio dining, where you can sip your coffee and indulge in the smell of freshly baking bread and pastries.

They are available for curbside pickups for those who don't have time to stop, online ordering, and delivery.

"Best croissants. They have an impressive variety of breads, pastries, and great coffee! Let me tell you about the almond croissant... bar none THE best I've ever had. Pillowy, flaky layers of almond goodness. I'd come here all the time if I lived here. Sadly, you have to pay for parking." - Redleaftravels, TripAdvisor.

350 University Ave, San Diego.

Website

Have you been to any of these top-ranked San Diego bakeries? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite bakery in San Diego.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

