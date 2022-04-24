These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.

Raphael Maksian on Unsplash

NewsBreak readers love our stories on dining out, so we are featuring the top-ranked spots where you can get the best food complimented by the best views in your suburb. We consider the top 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So we have sourced the TripAdvisor website for the top 3 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Keep reading and bookmark or share this story so you can make sure to get to these award-winning restaurants.

Splashes Restaurant

The talking point for this Laguna Beach restaurant, within the Surf and Sand Laguna Beach resort, is the dramatic Pacific Ocean views and the crashing waves coming right up to the edge of the restaurant.

A TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2021 winner, this restaurant is No. 2 in Orange County, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating. It is the No. 1 in Laguna Beach.

The diverse menu includes soups, salads, and food from the land, sea, and garden. However, travelers' favorites include the lobster bisque, the New York steak, the king salmon, lamb chops, and the many delicious seafood appetizers.

The outdoor seating available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner is the star of this restaurant, and the only thing better than a meal at this award-winning restaurant would be a room with a sea view and an oceanfront balcony at the Surf and Sand Laguna Beach resort.

1555 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.

Website

The Cliff Restaurant

Laguna Beach is only 1 hour of travel time from Downtown Los Angeles, yet it feels like you are somewhere else. Nothing is more true than when you are at The Cliff restaurant. The oceanfront dining boasts 180 degrees whitewater views. Sitting on the multi-level patio while enjoying a meal with cocktails and watching the sunset is a memory you will want to keep repeating.

This seafood restaurant is a TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2021 winner. It is also ranked as the No. 2 restaurant with water views in Laguna Beach. This would make it definitely worth the trip from anywhere in Los Angeles.

TripAdvisor reviewers claim that they love the fish tacos, bruschetta, seafood sandwiches, ceviche, calamari steak, and coconut shrimp.

On top of that, guests rave about the in-house cocktails.

Additionally, they have live music on most nights, guaranteed to deliver that beach vacation feeling.

"Amazing food and views. We were at a party of five and had a wonderful lunch. The staff is cordial and welcoming. We had the chicken sandwich, fish tacos, Italian wedding soup, and turkey club. It was all very delicious! The views are spectacular!" - N7912BQlindas, TripAdvisor.

577 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.

Website

Las Brisas

This favorite Los Angeles restaurant is all about the seafood and views. It has been named an OpenTable diners choice 2022 winner and delivers classic Southern California cuisine along with spectacular ocean views.

Offering a panoramic view of Laguna Beach's coastline and a relaxing outdoor patio, TripAdvisor reviewers love La Brisas.

Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the Mexican, Seafood, and Contemporary menu. Menu highlights include oysters, tuna poke, seafood cocktails, white shrimp and crab ceviche, seared sea scallops, seared salmon, and butter-poached lobster.

Open daily for lunch and dinner; they also offer a weekend brunch and a daily happy hour.

"Highly Recommend. Just a great experience! Great service throughout. My wife had a spicy margarita, and I had a Daou Pinot Noir. Outstanding! The homemade chips and guacamole were delicious. The chopped and Caesar salads were delicious. My wife had the tortilla soup, and I had the lamb chops. Best lamb chops I've ever had. Highly recommend!" - MikeD898, TripAdvisor.

361 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach.

Website

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant with water views in Los Angeles, California.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

