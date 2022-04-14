Los Angeles, CA

Have you been to these top-ranked cafes in Los Angeles? Here's why you should eat at them

This weekend treat yourself to brunch at one of the top cafes in Los Angeles. These cafes have each been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) and offer delicious food. We've put this list together for you and why you should eat there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1cRU_0f8fzHwU00
Claire Kelly on Unsplash.

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. Thousands of people nominate their favorite places to eat on TripAdvisor's website. We consider the top 3 choices are the ones most people agree are the best. So here are the top 3 cafes in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor.

Aroma Coffee & Tea

Aroma Coffee & Tea's claim to fame is that it is ranked No. 27 out of 6,480 Restaurants in Los Angeles and No.1 in the cafe category. That means many people are thrilled with this cafe just 2.7 km from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Diners love the tasty fresh food and the huge portions.

This favorite local hang-out has locally-sourced food, great coffee, and outside seating.

Menu highlights include the eggs benedict, salmon stack, classic buttermilk pancakes, chipotle steak benedict, croissant or brioche french toast, smoked salmon plate, and breakfast sandwiches.

They even offer a vegan breakfast. (sautéed spinach, black beans, sautéed onions, broccoli & vegan mozzarella cheese + hash browns & GF Vegan white bread.)

HOURS:

Sun - Thurs: 7am - 8pm / Fri & Sat: 7am - 9pm.

"Breakfast burrito!!! Yum. Love coming to Aroma when I am in town. Great outdoor seating for someone from Michigan after a Michigan winter. Food and coffee are fantastic. Had the breakfast burrito on this trip with fresh fruit and it was all wonderful!!" - Rodjan5, TripAdvisor.

4360 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles.

Website

Toast Bakery Cafe

Claiming the No. 2 spot in the cafe category, this American cafe is also one of the TOP 10 restaurants in Los Angeles.

The talking point is the baked goods such as cupcakes and puddings, the great coffee, and the laid-back hang-out spot for brunch.

Review after review claims that Toast Bakery Cafe is the go-to place for brunch or lunch with fast service and great outdoor dining in the sun.

Diners love the tasty fresh food, including pancakes, egg breakfasts, burgers, and chilaquiles.

The trendy Los Angeles eatery also offers daily lunch specials for just $6.95.

"Must visit. This was my first spot of choice while visiting LA. I found this place on Instagram and was sold with the great images. Upon arrival, parking was a bit difficult. Luckily, I was able to find metered parking across the street. My partner and I dined outside in the lovely weather. As for the food, the menu was full of delicious items, but I went with my normal breakfast choices, a little pricey but as expected. The staff were friendly, and the service was pretty quick. Must try for anyone visiting!" - Nilajac, TripAdvisor.

They are open every day from 7:30 AM - 7:30 PM.

8221 W 3rd St, Los Angeles.

Website

Love to dine out? Have you read our trending story? - Have you been to these three highest-ranked restaurants in Orange County, California? Here's why you should go there

Read it next and treat yourself one day.

Blujam Cafe

A breakfast favorite, Blujam Cafe's reviews keep repeating the words great cafe, great coffee, and excellent brunch spot.

The all-day breakfast menu is enormous and includes favorites such as breakfast burrito, shakshuka, breakfast quesadillas, crunchy french toast, salmon hash, sandwiches, and Norwegian benedict.

Additionally, diners at this restaurant absolutely love the french press coffee, some reviewers stating it's the best coffee in LA.

"Excellent breakfast and even better service! I had a delicious custom scramble for breakfast with coffee. I couldn't have been happier with my meal. The service was quick and friendly. Upon being seated, you are brought water that has mint and lemon in it - really delicious. I only wish they would have opened sooner before I left as I would have loved to have breakfast there one more time." - Windycityjp, TripAdvisor.

7371 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.

Website

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite cafe in Los Angeles.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

Read these trending travel stories next -

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Newport Beach, California.

Visit these hidden gems and outdoor places in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

