These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Newport Beach, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this week at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Newport Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from further away, they are worth the trip!

Newport Beach has many excellent restaurants offering stunning ocean views. Additionally, Orange County has over 7,500 restaurants ranging in price from budget to fine dining, so locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to eating out.

However, thousands of people nominate their preferred places to eat on TripAdvisor's website, so we have sourced the top 4 from Tripadvisor. We consider the top 4 choices are the ones most people agree are the best.

So here are the top 4 restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Orange County, California, according to TripAdvisor. They have each received 4.5 stars (out of 5) on TripAdvisor.

The top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Newport Beach, California

Beachcomber Cafe

Fans of water views and outdoor seating will be impressed with Beachcomber Cafe.

This is your reminder if you have heard about Beachcomber Cafe and have never been; Beachcomber Cafe is one for the travel bucket list and will make you feel like you are living "La Dolce Vita."

The talking point is the amazing water views and the location right on the beach!

Travelers and locals ranking their favorites on TripAdvisor have rated this cafe No. 3 out of 298 restaurants in Newport Beach.

Additionally, it is the No. 1 restaurant in Orange County, California, for restaurants with water views and outdoor seating.

TripAdvisor travelers' favorites include the salmon, calamari, tacos, clam chowder, seafood pasta, ribs, roast chicken, and hamburgers.

The outdoor dining is on a huge deck where everyone has ocean views.

Though if you want to really indulge in the beach lifestyle, the Beachcomber Cafe offers beach chair rental, fire pits, and an extensive cocktail menu.

Nearby attractions include the museum precinct, dolphin watching, and beach trails, so it's a perfect day out if you live in Los Angeles.

Many travelers stop off at the Beachcomber Cafe to top off their whale-watching experience. Did you know it is whale watching season right now, and you can see hundreds of whales traveling the California Coast? Read about it here - Starting this month, you can see thousands of gray whales traveling along the California Coast. Here's how to see them.

See their Website for more information.

15 Crystal Cove, Newport Beach.

Pelican Grill

Another favorite of TripAdvisor reviewers, we recently featured Pelican Grill as one of the top restaurants with water views in all of Orange County. So if you live in Newport Beach, you a blessed with top restaurants to visit.

Nevertheless, if you live in Los Angeles, it's only 1 hour's drive before you are luxuriating on the premises of Pelican Grill and soaking in the ambiance.

Pelican Grill is praised for its excellent service, elegant setting, and a reasonably priced menu, considering it's a high-end restaurant.

Most of all, it's recommended for its scenic ocean views and serene views of The Resort at Pelican Hill's golf course.

Diners love the wood-fired pizzas, grilled meat, seafood favorites, and crisp salads.

Travelers recommend that sunset time is the best time to go. We agree! Start with drinks, watch the sunset and enjoy a relaxing dinner from one of the best restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Los Angeles.

See their Website for more information.

22800 Pelican Hill Rd S, Newport Beach.

Mastro's Ocean Club

Business Insider has awarded Mastro's Ocean Club as one of The 100 most scenic restaurants in the U.S. Tripadvisor reviewers have ranked it No. 3 of 42 seafood restaurants in Newport Beach.

Reviews on TripAdvisor claim Mastro's Ocean Club is one of the best in Los Angeles for seafood with a view.

If you enjoy seafood with a view as much as we do, this is another must-do!

Menus highlights include king crab legs, caviar, sauteed sea scallops, seared bigeye tuna, oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktails, and jumbo lobster tail.

Additionally, Mastro's Ocean Club has a rich selection for meat lovers Wagyu tomahawk chops, Japanese A5 wagyu, rib eye, pork chops, and rack of lamb.

Offering several locations across Los Angeles and California, including Malibu, Beverley Hills, and Costa Mesa, check out their website for a location near you.

"Eat like a god. Drink like a pirate. THE BEST RESTAURANT IN USA. Dale is the best gm in California, absolutely love the atmosphere, food, love the live music. Great environment, ambient is WOW. Service spectacular. Drinks to die for. Food will make you eat beyond the point of feeling pregnant. You must try their caviar selection, seafood tower, mac and cheese & of course, the butter cake. wow, wow, wow." - goldrush7, Dana Point, California, TripAdvisor.

8112 E Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, California

Website

Bluewater Grill

Another seafood favorite, Bluewater Grill, offers a great atmosphere and beautiful harbor views from its deck.

Diners enjoy the clam chowder, mussels, steak, homemade potato chips, coconut shrimp, and fried battered fish.

For the ultimate indulgence, we would choose Alaskan king crab, rock lobster tail, plus the Fisherman's Platter, which includes panko prawns and bay scallops with beer-battered Alaskan cod, fries, and coleslaw.

Additionally, diners at this restaurant love the craft beer, handcrafted cocktails, and wine menu.

And, YES, they do have a HAPPY HOUR. It's every Monday to Thursday 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm in the bar area. It includes drink specials on draft beers, mixed drinks, house wine, and champagne.

Food specials such as Oyster Shooters, Crispy Calamari, Grilled Fish Tacos, and Steamer Clams are included too.

"Fresh Seafood in a lovely waterside setting. We drove down from Los Angeles to a Pop Art exhibition at OCMA in Newport Beach & found this fun place in the marina. Warm, casual & reasonably priced, this indoor/outdoor pier restaurant overlooks the yachts & speed boats from its spacious terrace. Well-priced freshly made crab cakes, fish or shrimp tacos, fried calamari & delectable ceviche, were on our menu. Craft beers, nice wines by the glass & full bar complete the picture. Recommended!" - WehoTravelers, Los Angeles, California.

They also have several locations in Los Angeles and Southern California. Check out their website for details.

630 Lido Park Dr, Newport Beach.

Website

