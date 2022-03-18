San Diego, CA

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

Travel Bugs World

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJyaq_0eiVyV2v00
James Lee on Unsplash, Moonstone Beach.

TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards every year. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, etc. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

The Top 3 Beaches in California, as ranked on TripAdvisor.

And the winner is... Moonstone Beach, California

This stunning beach in Cambria on the Central Coast of California ranked No. 4 in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards Top 25 Beaches in the United States.

A spectacular drive (only 4 hours travel time north of Los Angeles) to Moonstone Beach makes it a perfect place for a long weekend vacation.

With a great view of the sunset, the smell of the fresh ocean air, and the sounds of the crashing waves, this rugged beach will make you feel like you have no worries.

This stunning beach offers many tide pools you can explore and a chance to fossick for moonstone, jasper, and jade.

Traveler highlights include Friends Of The Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop, where you can get information on where to see the elephant seals in their natural habitat and the 1.4-mile Moonstone Beach boardwalk trail. The trail is one of Cambria's top travel activities. The boardwalk hugs the ocean and offers scenic ocean views and a chance to see birds and wildlife.

Also, you could spend the day exploring nearby Hearst San Simeon State Park. This scenic California state park offers a 3.3-mile trail with beautiful views through riparian forests and coastal wetlands.

Moonstone Beach offers a perfect long weekend getaway from Los Angeles. There are accommodation options ranging from camping to ocean view resorts and motels. There are lovely restaurants providing water views and outdoor seating.

Plus, nearby vineyards provide the chance to spend the afternoon tasting Californian wines.

La Jolla Cove, California

San Diego residents will not be surprised to see that La Jolla Cove is in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards Top 25 beaches in the United States.

If you are from Los Angeles, travel time from Los Angeles is only 2 hours and 45 minutes. Make sure to travel down the Pacific Coast Highway which offers many wonderful views and is one of our favorite road trips from Los Angeles.

Ranking in at No. 9 out of the 25 top beaches In the U.S, the gorgeous La Jolla Cove in San Diego features calm water, making it an ideal spot for swimming. Incidentally, last year La Jolla ranked No.14 in the awards, so not only has it cemented its place in the top beaches in California. But this San Diego favorite has moved up in the rankings.

The walking trail along the coast offers some of the most impressive ocean and wildlife views. The ample wildlife includes pelicans, cormorants, and sea birds. But the highlight is the seals and sea lions. The California sea lions can be found in the area and on the bluff.

You will find hundreds of seals at La Jolla's Children's Pool, a short walk from La Jolla Cove. You can watch them lazing and swimming from the plaza above the cove.

Besides exploring the beaches, snorkelers and divers love the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park. This marine reserve offers a variety of marine life, reefs, and caverns.

There are many other travel attractions in San Diego's La Jolla, such as Scripps Pier, one of the world's largest working piers, walking trails, shopping, and restaurants.

Dining out along this part of the coast, is a treat for all the senses, as many cafes and restaurants offer views of the ocean and coastline. Some offer views of the seals and sea lions too.

Love dining out with a water view? Here are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in San Diego, California. Read next!

"We wisely visited La Jolla Cove on a weekday morning when we were able to find a parking spot. It is without a doubt one of the most scenic areas in San Diego. The walk along the coast was pleasant with great scenery. The highlight was being able to check out the sea lions up close with the pelicans flying around them." - Thelonious22, Los Angeles, TripAdvisor, Dec. 2021.

Coronado Beach, California

San Diego ranked two beaches in the top 25 beaches in the United States, two years in a row. Coronado Beach is another beach that ranked in last year's awards.

Up to 3 hours drive from Los Angeles, San Diego's Coronado Beach offers a long sandy beach, a boardwalk, tide pools, and beach swimming.

Coronado beach is on an island. However, you can drive there via The Strand, a 7-mile land strip from Imperial Beach, or across the 2.12-miles long San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Though for those who don't want to deal with looking for parking, you can take a 15-minute boat ride across the bay to Coronado from Broadway Pier. The boat trip is a fun travel activity.

There are many bike rental shops on the island offering rentals. You could spend the day sightseeing by bike, and Coronado has over 15 miles of dedicated bike paths.

Alternatively, there are tours available that take you to the highlights, including the historic areas of Coronado and the grand homes.

Pop into the trendy Orange Avenue for boutique shopping and restaurants.

Don't miss a visit to Hotel del Coronado. This iconic San Diego, California hotel, built in 1888, is a National Historic Landmark with majestic Victorian architecture, modern luxuries, and magnificent views.

Worth mentioning is that Santa Monica Beach did not make it to the top 25 beaches in the U.S this year. However, this Los Angeles beach remains a favorite for many visitors to Los Angeles. This Los Angeles, California beach has been voted one of the top beaches in the United States in 2021.

Do you have a favorite beach to recommend to News Break readers and us? Please kindly share in the comments.

Read these trending travel stories next -

All-inclusive summer vacations. This rustic lodge in a California national park is only 4.5 hours from Los Angeles.

These three natural hot springs are within 3 hours travel time from Los Angeles, California.

Last-minute oceanside getaways are available at these California resorts. Bring on the New Year in style.

Starting this month, you can see thousands of gray whales traveling along the California Coast. Here's how to see them.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3 (including Los Angeles, California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle.

Please follow us for more articles like this and Download the free app to make sure you don't miss more articles like this, as well as adventures, travel, and deals in your local area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# lifestyle# beaches# road trips# california

Comments / 1

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

N/A
5078 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA

Stay in a chalet in this cool resort in the San Bernardino National Forest, only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California

Just 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, this beautiful mountain resort paradise offers the perfect weekend escape. Picture yourself surrounded by the natural wonders of the San Bernardino National Forest while enjoying the dazzling lakeside vistas. With plenty of outdoor activities, a fitness center, a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool, and a restaurant, this resort is a winner for you and your family. Keep reading about your next weekend escape from Los Angeles, California.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in Jacksonville, Florida

You can't beat the water views from these top-ranked seafood restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida. Sea views offer an exceptional dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views. Whether you are a local or traveling from Tampa or Miami, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show is back. Limited free tickets available, get yours now

While we love to talk about travel, we love to share deals even more. What's even better than a deal? A freebie! Right now, you can get yourself a free ticket to the 2022 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show. But hurry as this free offer has limited availability.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

All-inclusive summer vacations. This rustic lodge in a California national park is only 4.5 hours from Los Angeles

Summer's coming and there is a huge increase in travel demand, so plan ahead and make sure to book the best vacation imaginable for your family. With rustic cabins offering breathtaking views of the Great Western Divide of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it doesn't get any better than this all-inclusive getaway inside Sequoia National Forest. This California retreat is only 4.5 hours travel time from Los Angeles.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Here are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in San Diego, California.

You can't beat the water views from these top-ranked restaurants in San Diego, California. When dining out at new places, getting recommendations from people you know is your best bet. However, as that is not always an option, we have sourced the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in San Diego, California, according to TripAdvisor. Thousands of people nominate their favorite places to dine on the TripAdvisor website; keep reading to find out which 3 San Diego restaurants are the top picks.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These three natural hot springs are within 3 hours travel time from Los Angeles, California

Many locals don't know there are natural hot springs within 3 hours of travel time from Los Angeles. There is something uniquely magical and rejuvenating about natural hot springs. Besides the many therapeutic health benefits of thermal water, hot springs soothe and rejuvenate your body and enhance your relaxation and well-being.

Read full story
6 comments
Tampa, FL

These are the highest ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Tampa, Florida

This week's warm and dry weather in the high 80s makes it a great time to enjoy stunning water views and great food! Therefore, we have sourced the top restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Tampa, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

These are the top-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Orange County, California

You can't beat the water views from these favorite restaurants in Orange County, California. Sea views and outdoor seating offer an exceptional dining experience; therefore, just for you, we have sourced the top restaurants with water views and outdoor seating. Whether you are traveling from Los Angeles or Southern California, they are worth the trip!

Read full story
1 comments

Ideas for 2022 for singles

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. However, many single people miss out on the opportunity to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, as it has become a day for romantic love between couples. But Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love no matter your marital status. Singles don't need to miss out on the fun; celebrate & practice self-love on Valentine's Day.

Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

These are the most romantic restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many food reviewers agree they also have the tastiest food

Hello Las Vegas, these are the top-ranked most romantic restaurants in Nevada. Whether you want to get romantic and celebrate Valentine's Day or have a weekend date night, these are the top picks in Las Vegas.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These Los Angeles, California restaurants have ranked in the "The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America 2022"

With the many restrictions these last two years, Los Angelenos haven't had a chance to celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner. So let's get romantic and do Valentine's Day in style this year! In time for Valentine's Day, OpenTable has released "The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America 2022."

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Here are your Los Angeles neighborhood gems in the diners' choice top 100 restaurants in America

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. Therefore, we have sourced the top three restaurants in Los Angeles, California, according to OpenTable Diners' Choice list of neighborhood gems.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

These are the top-ranked seafood restaurants with water views in Orange County, California

You can't beat the water views from these favorite seafood restaurants in Orange County, California. As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in Orange County, California.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

These Florida destinations have ranked in the Top 10 Trending Destinations in the U.S for 2022

These three Florida destinations have just been named in the "Top 10 Trending Destinations in the United States" in the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2022 awards. The Travelers Choice awards rank the best spots all over the world, according to travelers. Keep reading to find out the top three trending destinations in Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

These outdoor adventures have ranked as the top 2 experiences in California

For those who like to get outdoors and discover the best things to do in California, you will love these adventures in your backyard. If you desire a getaway from all the craziness & traffic of the city yet still want to be in the Los Angeles vicinity, these are the perfect activities for you.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Free outdoor things to do in Southern California this weekend

Are you looking for free things to do in Southern California? To leave you more money for food and gas, we are featuring fun & free outdoor things to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California. Whether you like parks, the beach, or epic views, there's something for you and your family to do outdoors for free.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Free entry to Joshua Tree & Yosemite National Parks. Here's how to get in free to all California national parks

California has 28 national parks, national monuments, and recreation areas, so it will take you a while to visit them all. For five days every year, the National Park Service offers free entry to all National Park Service sites that otherwise charge an entrance fee. That's free entry for you and your family, and the first one for the year is this Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The top California experiences on Lonely Planet's 'Ultimate United States Travel List.'

Every year Lonely Planet releases its Ultimate Travel List. It ranks the 500 most amazing experiences worldwide. The regional follow-up, the "Ultimate United States Travel List", is the top 500 unmissable experiences and destinations in the U.S.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starting this month, you can see thousands of gray whales traveling along the California Coast. Here's how to see them

Treat your loved ones and yourself and make memories that will last a lifetime with these exciting adventures. From December to April every year, gray whales migrate along the Southern California coast. Cruises departing from Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Monterey Bay are offering tours to see the whales and giving you a chance to get up close to look at them.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy