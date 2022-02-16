Ideas for 2022 for singles

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. However, many single people miss out on the opportunity to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, as it has become a day for romantic love between couples. But Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love no matter your marital status. Singles don't need to miss out on the fun; celebrate & practice self-love on Valentine's Day.

Allef Vinicius on Unsplash.

There is a growing awareness of singles on Valentine's Day. In fact, on February 15th, there is an unofficial holiday celebrated by singles called Singles Awareness Day (or Singles Appreciation Day). It is a day to celebrate love in all forms, including between family & friends and self-love.

Whether you are part of a couple or are single, celebrate Valentine's Day for yourself this year. Celebrate it on the 14th or 15th or any day you like, but celebrate love and life.

There are many ideas for couples to celebrate the day of love, so to help singles, I have compiled the five most fun ways to celebrate & practice self-love on Valentine's Day. I hope this year you spend some time celebrating. Happy Valentine's Day.

Indulge yourself in a spa day

Treat yourself to a spa day. It is one of my favorite ways to practice self-love. My sister and I often do this activity a few times a year. It is an extra fun thing to do on Valentine's Day.

Book a facial and massage. If a steam room and spa are available, it is even more indulgent. Be sure to book as soon as possible, and if you find all the appointments are pre-booked, you can always go the following week.

Wrap it up with a pleasant lunch with a view of nature and a glass of champagne. After a few hours at the spa and lunch, you will feel delightfully relaxed.

If you would rather stay at home right now to socially distance yourself, don't worry, I have you covered.

Create a spa day at home. Get some fragrant candles, fluffy towels, and run a bath with essential oils. Treat yourself to a scrub, mask, and body creams. Don't forget the relaxing music.

You could even choose to splash out on a massage chair for the occasion. It will nurture you all year long.

Treat yourself

It's not fair that only couples get gifts. This Valentine's Day, treat yourself and buy yourself the gifts. This is another of my favorite ways to celebrate & practice self-love on Valentine's Day.

If you are single, show yourself self-love by treating yourself with the hard-earned money you saved by not buying anything for a significant other.

Whether that is flowers, chocolates or more expensive gifts, it is up to you. I prefer a bit of everything, champagnes, chocolates, perfume, and things that last all year. I also prefer plants over flowers, and I like to gift myself money to buy something that I do not generally buy for myself.

"If you really are going to be a happy single, you have to stop treating being single as the annoying time that you pass between relationships and embrace it. Rather than focusing on what you lack, focus on what you have: You." – Natalie Lue.

Celebrate family love

Take the family out for Valentine's Day. Whether you're single or not, Valentine's Day is about love, so take this opportunity to let those closest to you know you love them.

You could offer to shout your parents to a fancy meal at a fine restaurant. Make sure to order entrees and dessert to make it a feast. Alternatively, you could go for a picnic somewhere with beautiful water views. (Don't forget to bring along some wine and crystal glasses to mark the occasion.)

Alternatively, why not organize a dinner party for your extended family at home. It is an easy thing to organize at the last minute too. You could ask everyone to bring a plate of their favorite dish and some tasty drinks. Though bear in mind if you have the dinner on February 14th, new couples may want to celebrate on their own, and they may not attend.

Take a trip

Spend Valentine's Day outdoors. You could go on a hike and have a short road trip to get to your destination. Travel is the best gift to yourself and others. So invite some single friends or family members along too.

Another option is you could go to a 5-star resort. Have a weekend of indulging in meals with views, cocktails, and relaxing at the day spa.

Celebrate your singleness & practice self-love on Valentine's Day by having some time away. It is beneficial to your mental health and well-being.

"Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you're pretty sexy and you're taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with." – Sex and the City.

Party with the other singles

Celebrate self-love and your singleness. Get all the singles together for a night out on the town.

Start with an elegant restaurant and indulge in a lavish meal. Make sure to order champagne, craft beer, or cocktails to make it extra special. If safe to do so in your area, go dancing, to a show, or whatever takes your preference.

There are many parties around the country for singles or groups. Additionally, many virtual events are available for Valentine's Day this year. Check online or on eventbrite.com for events in your city or online.

I hope you found some great ways to celebrate & practice self-love this Valentine's Day. Most importantly, I hope you choose to celebrate love.

I am leaving you with my favorite Valentine's Day quote, which always makes me laugh aloud.

"Valentine's Day is for couples. Us singles have the other 364 days of the year to enjoy ourselves!"

