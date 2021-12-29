Los Angeles, CA

Last-minute oceanside getaways are available at these California resorts. Bring on the New Year in style.

Need to organize a last-minute, great value getaway for New Year's Eve? We got you! Bring on the New Year with a luxury oceanview getaway at these great value resorts offering you the chance to relax and rejuvenate in their hot tubs and outdoor heated pools.

Michael Olsen on Unsplash

We've researched the three best oceanview resorts within 3.5 hours from Los Angeles with availabilities for New Year's Eve. At the time of writing, these resorts have availabilities for the 31st Dec and 1st Jan. But hurry and book now, as you may find you need to choose an alternative option.

Pismo Lighthouse Suites

Only 3.5 hours from Los Angeles, Pismo Beach, gives you the chance to escape the city while taking a short road trip.

Located on the shores of Pismo Beach, the resort has a stunning outdoor oceanfront pool, hot tub, and a putting green.

Attractions such as Dinosaur Caves Park are only a 5-minute drive away.

The resort offers huge family suites. They also have luxury King Ocean Suites that offer balconies with ocean views, offering a perfect escape for couples.

Pismo Lighthouse Suites has a 4.5 star out of 5 ranking on TripAdvisor with over 2700 reviews! It's our choice for a perfect end-of-year getaway!

2411 Price St, Pismo Beach, California.

"This place is absolutely amazing. Oceanview. Wonderful clean hot tub. Beautiful room, clean. Beautiful view. Looks like Hawai. Definitely recommend. The other guests are nice. Good staff. Can't wait to return" - jeff12342021, Union City, California, November 2021.

La Jolla Cove Suites

The thing we love about La Jolla Cove Suites is there are options for all budgets.

San Diego's beachfront La Jolla resort hotel boasts panoramic views of La Jolla Cove and the California coast and features an outdoor pool.

For those who love relaxation, the ocean, wildlife, as well as having the option of the gourmet dining and parties that San Diego offers, you can't go past this offering!

The suites feature a balcony with chairs so you can spend New Year's Day enjoying breathtaking Pacific Ocean views.

Additionally, all guests receive free guest passes to the La Jolla Sports Club for those who want to start the New Year achieving their health goals.

Only a few budget options remain, so book this option today.

La Jolla is only 30 minutes from San Diego and up to 3 hrs from Los Angeles.

1155 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla, San Diego, California.

Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, A Hilton Resort & Spa

Situated next to the Pacific Ocean, Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, A Hilton Resort & Spa has an outdoor pool and an elevated spa area.

Select rooms offer balconies with ocean views, and the resort boasts an on-site bar and restaurant. So you won't need to go far from Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach.

However, the resort's complimentary shuttle offers convenient access to attractions nearby, such as Legoland and Carlsbad Premium Outlets.

This getaway is only 2 hours from Los Angeles and 40 minutes drive from San Diego.

1 Ponto Rd, Carlsbad, California.

Of course, if these options are gone by the time you go to make a booking, or you prefer a different getaway, there are other options available for New Year's escapes.

Whatever you end up doing to celebrate, we wish you a Happy New Year!

Read these popular travel articles next -

This Southern California beachfront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no reservation needed.

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views.

Newport Beach is not just about the beaches. Cool things to do in Newport Beach, California in 2022.

Only 2.5 hours from Los Angeles will see you luxuriating in these natural hot springs.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We love to travel and have been to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including Los Angeles, California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

