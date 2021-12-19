Only 2.5 hours from Los Angeles will see you luxuriating in these natural hot springs

One of the best things about California is that there is so much diversity, and residents are spoilt for choice. However, many locals don't know there are natural hot springs within 2.5 hours drive from Los Angeles. If you want to get out in nature to gorgeous primitive hot springs, look no further than these hot springs in San Bernardino National Forest. Keep reading for information on what to do and see there.

Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash

Deep Creek Hot Springs

Deep Creek Hot Springs are located in the San Bernardino National Forest. Only 90 miles from Los Angeles, the hot springs are a great weekend escape from the city.

The thermal hot springs located in the desert foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains are natural pools. The beautiful California oasis is surrounded by a unique landscape offering to enchant you while enjoying the health and relaxation benefits of the thermal waters.

The hot springs consist of several pools with a creek alongside the springs. The temperature of the springs is generally 100 to 105 degrees. When the hot springs get too hot, you can jump in the river to cool off.

Getting to the hot springs

Getting to these delightful hot springs requires a little effort. However, there are a couple of choices.

Option 1 is to hike six miles on a part of the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail offers stunning views on the way to the hot spring.

The second option is an easier, shorter 3-mile hike through private property, Bowen Ranch. A $10 parking fee is required for access.

"Challenging hike but worth it. The route I suggest is the 3-mile trail from Bowen Ranch... The hike down is steep but all down hill, so a person thinking...ohh this isn't bad. Once you get down to the springs...fricking enjoy! My friend and I spent the day going from the hot springs to jumping in the cold river. The hike back was steep and challenging since our muscles had been so relaxed in the springs." - K4895OSkatieh, TripAdvisor.

Essentials

(This post includes an affiliate link. If you purchase anything through this link, the author may earn a commission.)

Wear sturdy footwear suitable for hiking.

Lake Arrowhead is 8 miles away, and you can stock up on supplies there and stay the night in a spa resort or a lodge. Many cool accommodation options are available.

Make sure to bring your own food and water.

Do not drink the water or submerge your head in the hot springs. Thermal waters can cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

In summer, the temperature can get very hot, and there's no tree cover, bring sunscreen and a hat.

The hot springs are clothing optional, as has been the tradition since the 70s.

Officially there is no camping at Deep Creek Hot Springs. However, people have been known to camp there.

While they may not be known to many, the hot springs are definitely on the radar, and crowds have discovered the tropical oasis, and Los Angeles locals are known to flock there on some weekends.

However, something so unique and magical is worth the visit.

For more information on Deep Creek Hot Springs and more detailed information on how to get there, please visit the USDA website.

Read these trending travel stories next -

This Southern California beachfront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no reservation needed.

Mouth-watering new restaurants in Los Angeles.

Newport Beach is not just about the beaches. Cool things to do in Newport Beach, California in 2022.

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We love to travel and have been to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including Los Angeles, California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.