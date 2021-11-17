Seafood restaurants with water views. Visit the top 3 in Oregon

Travel Bugs World

When dining out at new restaurants, your best chance of going somewhere with excellent food and a fantastic experience is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we have sourced the top 3 top seafood restaurant choices around the country and found out why you should go there. Keep reading to find out the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views on the Oregon Coast, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXi3C_0cxcpWbB00
Jia Ye on Unsplash

The top 3 seafood restaurants with sea views on the Oregon Coast

Local Ocean Seafoods

Local Ocean Seafoods ranks at No. 1 out of all the seafood restaurants on the Oregon Coast. With an average of 4.5 stars from 2,879 reviews, we think this recommendation is worth listening to.

The epic harbor views at this Newport restaurant make it the perfect place to spend a few hours over lunch, choosing from the delightful seafood menu. Then, before you go home you can purchase fresh seafood from the fish market.

Local Ocean Seafoods offers a wide variety of fresh fish, including tuna, salmon, black cod, halibut, and tempting entrees such as steamer crabs, pink shrimp crostini, weathervane scallops, Thai curry mussels, and so much more to make you feel like you will need to splurge on a few dishes.

Including an extensive wine menu, cocktail, and dessert drinks, you are sure to have a memorable experience.

"Do. Not. Miss. Best view of the harbor, freshest seafood, great service...Local Ocean has it all! My wife and I celebrated our anniversary with dinner at Local Ocean and returned the following day for lunch. Reservations a must if you expect to dine at a certain time, due to the popularity of this restaurant. Our dinners were superb (we both had halibut, prepared two different ways), and for lunch the next day, we ordered several appetizers/small bites and cocktails, and it was a wonderful meal! Highly recommended. We'll return whenever we can." - Rods397, TripAdvisor.

Newport's Historic Bayfront. 213 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

See their Website for more information.

Clearwater Restaurant

Another Newport establishment, Clearwater Restaurant, is open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, and takeout. But the best thing about this restaurant is the outdoor dining with the stunning harbor and port views and the opportunity to see sea life, such as sea lions. The restaurant is the place to go to see the California sea lions that love to lay on the rocks while visiting Yaquina Bay. The lively vibe makes it an extraordinary place to dine out with the live-action from your table.

Additionally, Clearwater boasts a raw bar and includes oysters, clams, crabs, crab, calamari, and shrimp.

Mains include choices from burger and sandwich selections and the entrees selections including seafood pasta, fish and chips, surf and turf, and more diversity; there's something for everyone.

"Great views and delicious food! We had a view of the water and had sea lions just outside the window. About 40+ sea lions vying for spots to sleep on floating docks. It was highly entertaining. Our food arrived pretty quickly. I had a very delicious chicken pesto pasta. And my husband had the surf and turf. He said his steak was "mind-blowing." But the most amazing part was the dessert. We had the brownie ice cream sundae. It has to be top 3 desserts...... in my life.... ever. Highly recommend." - mom3fl, TripAdvisor.

325 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

See their Website for more information.

Tidal Raves

Tidal Raves Seafood Restaurant offers an unbeatable oceanfront view. Offering an innovative menu including dishes such as Red Curry BBQ'd Shrimp and Spinach Oyster Bisque along with traditional favorites such as the Dungeness Crab Cakes and Fish Tacos, Tidal Raves is committed to serving the finest available ingredients and fresh seafood.

TripAdvisor travelers love the dramatic sea views, the chance to see whales, and the opportunity to relax on the patio with a glass of wine or cocktail. A visit to Tidal Raves is an experience not to be missed when traveling the Oregon Coast.

"My Lady & I are locals & Tidal Raves is our go to destination several times a week! From the views, ambiance, host, the staff & the killer sustainable food which just cannot be beat up & down the beautiful coast of Oregon! See you soon!" Marvin & Arleen, TripAdvisor.

279 NW Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon.

Depoe Bay is just 20 minutes from Newport, Oregon, and approximately 2 hours from Portland and Eugene.

See their Website for more information.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant on the Oregon Coast?

(Source: TripAdvisor)

Read these trending travel stories next -

This Oregon beach is the No. 5 top beach in the U.S.

These are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.

These are the top 3 seafood restaurants with sea views in Los Angeles, California.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
3994 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Nevada State

These experiences have ranked as the top 2 things to do in Nevada. They are within 1 hour travel time from Las Vegas.

These Nevada experiences have been named in the "Top 25 Top Overall Experiences in the United States" in the TripAdvisor travelers choice awards. The awards rank the best activities you can do around the world, according to travelers.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NV

These are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When dining out at new restaurants, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we sourced the top 3 choices and found out why you should go there. So keep reading and make a booking at the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Luxury resorts in Dallas, Texas, are offering poolside day escapes for locals and non-guests

(Dallas, Texas) How does a day out at a luxury Dallas resort sound? This week, some of Dallas's hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Head to L.A.'s Arts District for an immersive adventure. Here's your 25% off discount code

If you need an escape from reality this week, you will love this Los Angeles experience that offers to help you escape to faraway worlds. This out-of-this-world immersive experience will entertain you and your family and visually stimulate you. With only a few days left to view the time-warping wormhole and surreal worlds and with a 25% discount offered, now is an excellent time to go.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

This new Las Vegas attraction has ranked No. 1 in reader's choice awards

This Las Vegas out-of-this-world experience for young and old alike has been named the No. 1 attraction in Vegas in the Las Vegas Weekly Readers choice awards and the Best Immersive Art Experience in the USA Today 2021 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

These outdoor festivals in California will help you have fun this weekend

With an excellent weather forecast for this weekend and lots of fun outdoor events available, we have listed the best festivals in California this coming weekend. Get ready for lots of delicious food and drink and a fun atmosphere. Enjoy the privileges of travel while remaining socially distanced at these outdoor events. Please keep reading to find out the outdoor festivals we think are the most exciting and worth traveling to this weekend in California.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This underground garden in California is a hidden gem. Add this best-kept secret to your travel plans this year

Are you dreaming of travel to somewhere new, exciting, and exotic? You are going to feel like you have stepped into a fantasy world when you visit this magical California garden in Fresno.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Southern California beachfront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no reservation needed

(Los Angeles, California) - With beaches closed, who wouldn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a luxury resort by the pool? With cocktails, spas, and beach views, this cool, Orange County resort, only 50 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, provides locals and non-guests the opportunity to do just that! The best part for locals is you don't have to travel far to get there.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

These cool hotel pools in Tampa Bay, Florida, are offering day passes. No room reservation needed.

Are you craving the luxury lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room? Did you know you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Why should tourists get all the fun? Starting from only $20, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these cool Tampa Bay, Florida hotels and resorts.

Read full story
California State

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S. Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Over 260 Los Angeles restaurants are offering special menus this week. Here's everything you need to know

Hungry? This week's most fun thing to do in Los Angeles is all about food and drinks. Many restaurants have suffered financially, and some have had to close completely. So it's a great week to show your support while enjoying yourself eating some tantalizing meals at a participating Dine LA restaurant. Yes, Dine LA Restaurant Week is back on in Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out more information on how it works and which restaurants are participating.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
1 comments

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it

We all know the many bad habits such as smoking, drinking, or junk food that are physical addictions. This article is not about these dangerous habits. It is about the bad habits you have formed over time and are harder to identify and take ownership of. This worst bad habit is bad for you and your emotional and mental health.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

These luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona are offering day passes to their pools. Beat the heat and cool down in style

We love it that locals have a chance to enjoy things that are usually reserved for tourists! This story covers hotel pools in Phoenix, Arizona that offer day passes to non-guests. These luxury hotels offering day passes to their hotels, give you the chance to enjoy the vacation lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room. Beat the heat whether you are a local or a tourist and cool down in style at these luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read full story
9 comments

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

With mass vaccinations for Covid, travel restrictions easing, and borders reopening, many people are wanting to travel. After a lot of time at home this last year, a change of scenery is a great way to rejuvenate. However, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. So we have compiled this list of tips and reminders to help you travel safely and stay healthy while the pandemic is still on.

Read full story
California State

This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States

This San Diego, California beach is only 2 hours travel time from Los Angeles and has been voted one of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Can you guess which beach it is? Keep reading to find out and why you should travel there.

Read full story
42 comments
San Diego, CA

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in San Diego. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.

Read full story
1 comments
Ventura County, CA

Why you should travel to Ventura, California for your next vacation

Ventura makes for the ideal weekend getaway with a perfect balance of nature, beaches, rivers, and mountain peaks. You can spend your days on the beach or explore the lively small town with its art scene, galleries, museums or go to the theatre.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy