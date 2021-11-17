Seafood restaurants with water views. Visit the top 3 in Oregon

When dining out at new restaurants, your best chance of going somewhere with excellent food and a fantastic experience is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we have sourced the top 3 top seafood restaurant choices around the country and found out why you should go there. Keep reading to find out the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views on the Oregon Coast, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Local Ocean Seafoods

Local Ocean Seafoods ranks at No. 1 out of all the seafood restaurants on the Oregon Coast. With an average of 4.5 stars from 2,879 reviews, we think this recommendation is worth listening to.

The epic harbor views at this Newport restaurant make it the perfect place to spend a few hours over lunch, choosing from the delightful seafood menu. Then, before you go home you can purchase fresh seafood from the fish market.

Local Ocean Seafoods offers a wide variety of fresh fish, including tuna, salmon, black cod, halibut, and tempting entrees such as steamer crabs, pink shrimp crostini, weathervane scallops, Thai curry mussels, and so much more to make you feel like you will need to splurge on a few dishes.

Including an extensive wine menu, cocktail, and dessert drinks, you are sure to have a memorable experience.

"Do. Not. Miss. Best view of the harbor, freshest seafood, great service...Local Ocean has it all! My wife and I celebrated our anniversary with dinner at Local Ocean and returned the following day for lunch. Reservations a must if you expect to dine at a certain time, due to the popularity of this restaurant. Our dinners were superb (we both had halibut, prepared two different ways), and for lunch the next day, we ordered several appetizers/small bites and cocktails, and it was a wonderful meal! Highly recommended. We'll return whenever we can." - Rods397, TripAdvisor.

Newport's Historic Bayfront. 213 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

See their Website for more information.

Clearwater Restaurant

Another Newport establishment, Clearwater Restaurant, is open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, and takeout. But the best thing about this restaurant is the outdoor dining with the stunning harbor and port views and the opportunity to see sea life, such as sea lions. The restaurant is the place to go to see the California sea lions that love to lay on the rocks while visiting Yaquina Bay. The lively vibe makes it an extraordinary place to dine out with the live-action from your table.

Additionally, Clearwater boasts a raw bar and includes oysters, clams, crabs, crab, calamari, and shrimp.

Mains include choices from burger and sandwich selections and the entrees selections including seafood pasta, fish and chips, surf and turf, and more diversity; there's something for everyone.

"Great views and delicious food! We had a view of the water and had sea lions just outside the window. About 40+ sea lions vying for spots to sleep on floating docks. It was highly entertaining. Our food arrived pretty quickly. I had a very delicious chicken pesto pasta. And my husband had the surf and turf. He said his steak was "mind-blowing." But the most amazing part was the dessert. We had the brownie ice cream sundae. It has to be top 3 desserts...... in my life.... ever. Highly recommend." - mom3fl, TripAdvisor.

325 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.

See their Website for more information.

Tidal Raves

Tidal Raves Seafood Restaurant offers an unbeatable oceanfront view. Offering an innovative menu including dishes such as Red Curry BBQ'd Shrimp and Spinach Oyster Bisque along with traditional favorites such as the Dungeness Crab Cakes and Fish Tacos, Tidal Raves is committed to serving the finest available ingredients and fresh seafood.

TripAdvisor travelers love the dramatic sea views, the chance to see whales, and the opportunity to relax on the patio with a glass of wine or cocktail. A visit to Tidal Raves is an experience not to be missed when traveling the Oregon Coast.

"My Lady & I are locals & Tidal Raves is our go to destination several times a week! From the views, ambiance, host, the staff & the killer sustainable food which just cannot be beat up & down the beautiful coast of Oregon! See you soon!" Marvin & Arleen, TripAdvisor.

279 NW Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon.

Depoe Bay is just 20 minutes from Newport, Oregon, and approximately 2 hours from Portland and Eugene.

See their Website for more information.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant on the Oregon Coast?

(Source: TripAdvisor)

