These are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When dining out at new restaurants, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we sourced the top 3 choices and found out why you should go there. So keep reading and make a booking at the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Andre Davis on Unsplash

The top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, ranks at No. 20 out of 3,558 restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada. But as far as seafood restaurants are concerned, travelers voting in the travelers choice awards have ranked it as the No. 1 seafood restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada! With 4,996 reviews giving it 4.5 stars out of 5, this is as good a recommendation as it gets!

The classy atmosphere and delicious seafood menu make this restaurant one that locals and visitors want to keep coming back to again and again.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, offers a wide variety of seafood, including entrees and mains such as crab claws, shrimp cocktail, Manhattan clam chowder, Dover Sole with brown butter, seafood pasta, and seafood platters with lobster.

Including all-day menus, an extensive cocktail and wine menu, and a dessert menu, you are sure to find so many unique dishes on the menu.

"All I can say is WOW! We were trying to find a special night for our Daughter and Son in law's 26 wedding anniversary! This was the perfect place! The staff were amazing from the host to our very attentive waiter! Great personalities even in the midst of this crazy world. Our food was absolutely perfect! King crab(which is our sons fav) best we've ever had, to the Ahi, thick cut, perfectly cooked and the seafood pasta, so light and delicious! Cesar salad sooo good! If you have not had the chance to try Joe's, get there! We will definitely be back on our next trip! Thank you, Joes for an unforgettable evening!" - BrendawW4230ZH, TripAdvisor.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South C/O Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, Nevada.

See their Website for more information.

Oyster Bar

Voted one of the top 6 oyster bars in the U.S. by jaunted.com, this 24/7 restaurant is a Las Vegas institution.

The lively vibe (right in the middle of the action on the casino floor!) at the Oyster Bar makes it an excellent place to dine out with live-action dishes prepared before your eyes.

Not just an Oyster Bar, the Oyster Bar prides itself on offering something for everyone.TripAdvisor travelers love the fresh seafood offered, including fresh gumbos, pan roasts, homemade chowders, seafood pasta, bouillabaisse, steamed clams, and what people are claiming are the best oysters ever.

Just beware as this restaurant is extremely popular, and they do not take reservations; it is first-come-first-served. There are queues to get in, though many say it is definitely worth the wait!

"I'm a local and have been wanting to go to the Oyster Bar for a while. There are about 16 bar stools with food prepared in front of you. So fun to watch the chef create dishes. He was friendly and answered our questions even though he was very busy... I ordered the Pan Roast Combo with shrimp, crab, and lobster. It comes with a side of rice. It was a large portion and absolutely delicious. My husband ordered the bouillabaisse. It was full of muscles, shrimp, lobster, clams. It also came with a side of rice. You can dictate the degree of heat (spicy ness) you want in your dish. His portion was also large. He loved it... We will definitely be back. I may have dreams about the Pan Roast! Lol" - Paula555, TripAdvisor.

2411 W Sahara Ave, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada.

See their Website for more information.

Chart House

This restaurant features a stunning centerpiece - a 75,000-gallon aquarium that sports a variety of exotic fish.

They offer an extensive seafood menu - shrimp prawns, fresh oysters, Mac Nut Mahi, Wicked Tuna, Clam Chowder, Prime Rib, and a Specialty Platter, including tempura lobster tail, various types of battered fish, coconut shrimp calamari, and skinny fries.

Additionally, they have Happy Hour every Monday to Friday from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

"A tiny little place with excellent food and a super friendly and knowledgeable waitress. Not only did she know about the menu, but she knew about the giant fish tank inhabitants. Fun and educational. Truly a great evening. If you are going downtown and want a quiet, low key but upscale dining experience, this is the place. I have not a single complaint." - Nicole_Ferrara, TripAdvisor.

129 Fremont St Golden Nugget, Las Vegas, Nevada.

See their Website for more information.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant within Las Vegas?

(Source: TripAdvisor)

