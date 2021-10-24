These luxury resorts in Dallas, Texas, are offering poolside day escapes for locals and non-guests

(Dallas, Texas) With summer heat continuing, how does a day out at a luxury Dallas resort sound? This week, some of Dallas's hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.

Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash

Starting from only $25, you can book a day pass or cabana at these three Dallas, Texas, hotels and resorts. These are our top picks in Dallas, Texas. Summer weather is still here, and your luxury poolside escape awaits!

"Due to COVID-19, these hotels are following CDC guidelines and have implemented additional safety measures at the property."

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa offers a relaxing retreat on their 400-acre property.

The resort offers fun for the young and old with poolside bars, waterslides, cabanas, and a 200-foot lagoon-style pool.

The Day Pass includes access to the outdoor heated pool, the hot tub, waterslide, splash pad, and towel service. Plus, you receive complimentary wifi and self-parking.

Poolside food and drink service are available from Ranch Water. Offering frozen and gourmet cocktails, build your own pizza, charcuterie boards, burgers, your daycation will be all about food, drink, and relaxation by the pool.

Day Pass starts at only $25. Bookings at ResortPass.

1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco, Texas.

"We came for my sister’s birthday. We had 3 adults and 5 kids. The pool and water slide were perfect for entertaining the kids and the cabana, drinks and snacks made for a relaxing experience for the adults. We came on a Sunday so it wasn’t super crowded and service was good. Everyone was very kind and working hard the entire time." - Kaitlyn G., August 2021.

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Omni Las Colinas Hotel is an oasis on the lakefront in Irving. They offer dining options in their lounge with a waterfront location with vast views of Lake Carolyn.

The hotel’s brand new poolscape features a resort-style pool with over 160 chaise lounge chairs and daybeds. Offering a “secret garden,” yard games, and a live DJ on Saturdays, they pride themselves on the ultimate daycation.

The Day Pass includes access to the heated swimming pool and hot tub, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking. The poolside food and drink service from The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge will make your daycation extra special.

Additionally, cabanas are available for only $225 for up to 7 people. They include the day pass for up to 7 people and a premium shaded cabana with sectional sofa seating, side tables, 2 chaise lounge daybeds, a TV, a refrigerator, a personal safe, 7 bottles of San Pellegrino sparkling water, and a fresh fruit plate.

Day Pass starts at only $30. Bookings at ResortPass.

221 Las Colinas Blvd E, Irving, Texas.

"Birthday pool day! Beautiful pool and view! We loved everything about it. Natalie was our server and she was awesome! The Omni made our day!" - Joanne G., October 2021.

Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront

We agree with Resort Pass "There’s nothing quite like life on the lake." Take the ultimate break at this lakefront sanctuary nestled on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard.

The Day Pass includes the outdoor pool, hot tub, complimentary wifi, and self-parking, plus food and drinks from restaurants on the property.

Make sure you stick around for sunset, as this daycation offers amazing sunset views from the expansive pool deck and bar.

Day Pass starts at only $30. Bookings at ResortPass .

2055 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, Texas.

"I went on a Daycation trip with my friend Sharon who told me about this find less than a week before we booked it. The view from the pool was right on the lake and we had the whole pool area to ourselves practically the entire day! I almost feel like I'm giving away a "trade secret" by writing this review because of the personalized attention we received. We agreed that day to repeat this experience and to explore other resorts as well." - Sharon D., September 2021.

Source: ResortPass.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

This new Las Vegas attraction has ranked No. 1 in reader's choice awards.

This underground garden in California is a hidden gem. Add this best-kept secret to your travel plans this year.

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it.

Colorado declares 'Dark Sky month' and opens the door to a boost in dark skies tourism and travel.