Las Vegas, NV

This new Las Vegas attraction has ranked No. 1 in reader's choice awards

Travel Bugs World

This Las Vegas out-of-this-world experience for young and old alike has been named the No. 1 attraction in Vegas in the Las Vegas Weekly Readers choice awards and the Best Immersive Art Experience in the USA Today 2021 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SemPg_0cTWI5uU00
Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

Las Vegas' newest experiential entertainment district is an immersive playground offering live events, immersive activations, and monumental art installations. Area15 delights locals and visitors alike; here is why you should go to Area15 and what's on this weekend.

Area15, Las Vegas

Area15 is a vast and vibrant space that is home to art installations and adventure experiences that offer a chance to escape the mundane and marvel and gawk at technological wonders.

Besides the adventures into the surreal worlds of AREA15, there are young at heart activities such as throwing axes, multi-media infinity mirror rooms, flight simulators, VR experiences, indoor golfing experiences, wandering through bamboo volcanos, racing on zip lines, and exploring mesmerizing realms.

What's on at Area15

Besides being transported into a magical world of lights, color, and sound, Area15 specializes in immersive experiences. New experiences and events are always being added. Check out the website for currents events. Here are some of the most popular immersive experiences currently.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

This surreal event is a "Do not miss" event, and tickets are selling out fast. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows you to enter the universe of Vincent Van Gogh. The awe-inspiring experience is like stepping into his paintings. The exhibition, featuring the artistic genius, will enable you to explore his life and work through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections. It is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

You will find yourself wandering through 360-degree digital art exhibitions during the experience, viewing projections animating Vincent Van Gogh's body of work. Works include his landscapes, night scenes, portraits, and still life paintings, and the notable Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889).

The fascinating show is brought to you by the organizers of a number of widely successful shows in cities across Europe, Asia, and America. It has taken the world by storm. So whether you are familiar with Van Gogh's work or not, this event will be a memorable one featuring an atmospheric light and sound show.

RATED RED

RATED RED is an unconventional burlesque show with a fiery cast of diverse dancers promising to tease out your every emotion with each arousing act.

KLIMT: The Immersive Experience

Take a walk through the world of artist Gustav Klimt. The exhibition of the Austrian Symbol painter's works offers a visually rich journey and a chance to discover his painting through storytelling, light, and sound in this immersive 360º Digital art exhibit. Prepare to be amazed.

Entry into AREA15 is free before 10 pm, though entry passes are required. On Friday and Saturday nights after 10 pm, an entry pass can be purchased at the door for $15 or $10 if purchased in advance. Experiences, rides, events, and activations are sold separately.

If you have a ticket to an event or AREA15 experience, the Entry Pass is included.

Additionally, there are discounts for locals and industry nights on Monday from 10 pm with DJs and discounts on food, drinks, and experiences.

Visit the website for more information and to buy tickets.

What to eat and drink at AREA15

Dining at Area15 offers a full-sensory experience with lots of visual stimulation as well as stimulating your taste buds.

Oddwood is an open-space cocktail bar in AREA15's main corridor that offers the chance to enjoy crafted cocktails under a twinkling digital forest. The main feature is the 25-foot-tall digital maple tree creating colorful patterns and a mesmerizing display.

Emack & Bolio'sBolio's award-winning ice cream is at AREA15. Ice cream lovers will enjoy the decadent flavored cones, including vegan ice cream, chocolates, and smoothies.

Rocket Fizz is all about the soda, candy, and the hugest lineup of flavors that you can think of. They promise to rock your world.

The Beast is unlike any other dining experience you have ever had. And this food hall in the belly of a dragon offers this along with delicious food.

"The wife and I just did the Van Gogh exhibit last night. It was quite nice had seating and drinks also did the virtual life of Van Gogh. After had dinner @ the Beast under the canopy. The food was unbelievably served fast and delicious. Many other attractions to do, lots for a couple to have a wonderful night. We will be going back again soon." - James Gaff.

Additionally, a unique gift shop at AREA15 features one-of-kind, handcrafted, sustainable apparel, accessories, and art. Plus, unique merchandise, such as sunglasses and shot glasses, to remind you of your out-of-this-world experience.

AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas. (just off I-15 and Desert Inn Road)

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

Is excessive heat getting you down? Here are 3 cool luxury hotel pools offering day passes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas weekend alert - Top 5 fun things to do this weekend.

Las Vegas is trending, according to Google Trends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle and give you ideas on how to get more adventure and travel in your life. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. (& lived in 3), our goal is to find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
3803 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Las Vegas, NV

These are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When dining out at new restaurants, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we sourced the top 3 choices and found out why you should go there. So keep reading and make a booking at the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

These luxury resorts in Dallas, Texas, are offering poolside day escapes for locals and non-guests

(Dallas, Texas) With summer heat continuing, how does a day out at a luxury Dallas resort sound? This week, some of Dallas's hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Head to L.A.'s Arts District for an immersive adventure. Here's your 25% off discount code

If you need an escape from reality this week, you will love this Los Angeles experience that offers to help you escape to faraway worlds. This out-of-this-world immersive experience will entertain you and your family and visually stimulate you. With only a few days left to view the time-warping wormhole and surreal worlds and with a 25% discount offered, now is an excellent time to go.

Read full story
California State

These outdoor festivals in California will help you have fun this weekend

With an excellent weather forecast for this weekend and lots of fun outdoor events available, we have listed the best festivals in California this coming weekend. Get ready for lots of delicious food and drink and a fun atmosphere. Enjoy the privileges of travel while remaining socially distanced at these outdoor events. Please keep reading to find out the outdoor festivals we think are the most exciting and worth traveling to this weekend in California.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This underground garden in California is a hidden gem. Add this best-kept secret to your travel plans this year

Are you dreaming of travel to somewhere new, exciting, and exotic? You are going to feel like you have stepped into a fantasy world when you visit this magical California garden in Fresno.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Southern California beachfront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no reservation needed

(Los Angeles, California) - With beaches closed, who wouldn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a luxury resort by the pool? With cocktails, spas, and beach views, this cool, Orange County resort, only 50 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, provides locals and non-guests the opportunity to do just that! The best part for locals is you don't have to travel far to get there.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

These cool hotel pools in Tampa Bay, Florida, are offering day passes. No room reservation needed.

Are you craving the luxury lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room? Did you know you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Why should tourists get all the fun? Starting from only $20, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these cool Tampa Bay, Florida hotels and resorts.

Read full story
California State

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S. Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Over 260 Los Angeles restaurants are offering special menus this week. Here's everything you need to know

Hungry? This week's most fun thing to do in Los Angeles is all about food and drinks. Many restaurants have suffered financially, and some have had to close completely. So it's a great week to show your support while enjoying yourself eating some tantalizing meals at a participating Dine LA restaurant. Yes, Dine LA Restaurant Week is back on in Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out more information on how it works and which restaurants are participating.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in St. Petersburg, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story
1 comments

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it

We all know the many bad habits such as smoking, drinking, or junk food that are physical addictions. This article is not about these dangerous habits. It is about the bad habits you have formed over time and are harder to identify and take ownership of. This worst bad habit is bad for you and your emotional and mental health.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

These luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona are offering day passes to their pools. Beat the heat and cool down in style

We love it that locals have a chance to enjoy things that are usually reserved for tourists! This story covers hotel pools in Phoenix, Arizona that offer day passes to non-guests. These luxury hotels offering day passes to their hotels, give you the chance to enjoy the vacation lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room. Beat the heat whether you are a local or a tourist and cool down in style at these luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read full story
9 comments

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

With mass vaccinations for Covid, travel restrictions easing, and borders reopening, many people are wanting to travel. After a lot of time at home this last year, a change of scenery is a great way to rejuvenate. However, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. So we have compiled this list of tips and reminders to help you travel safely and stay healthy while the pandemic is still on.

Read full story
California State

This beach in San Diego, California, is one of the top beaches in the United States

This San Diego, California beach is only 2 hours travel time from Los Angeles and has been voted one of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Can you guess which beach it is? Keep reading to find out and why you should travel there.

Read full story
42 comments
San Diego, CA

The top 3 San Diego seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in San Diego. We'll let you know who they are and why you should go there.

Read full story
1 comments
Ventura County, CA

Why you should travel to Ventura, California for your next vacation

Ventura makes for the ideal weekend getaway with a perfect balance of nature, beaches, rivers, and mountain peaks. You can spend your days on the beach or explore the lively small town with its art scene, galleries, museums or go to the theatre.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem

The best thing about California's Malibu Creek State Park is that it's only 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, yet you feel like you have traveled worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and the city.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy