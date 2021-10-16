This new Las Vegas attraction has ranked No. 1 in reader's choice awards

This Las Vegas out-of-this-world experience for young and old alike has been named the No. 1 attraction in Vegas in the Las Vegas Weekly Readers choice awards and the Best Immersive Art Experience in the USA Today 2021 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

Las Vegas' newest experiential entertainment district is an immersive playground offering live events, immersive activations, and monumental art installations. Area15 delights locals and visitors alike; here is why you should go to Area15 and what's on this weekend.

Area15, Las Vegas

Area15 is a vast and vibrant space that is home to art installations and adventure experiences that offer a chance to escape the mundane and marvel and gawk at technological wonders.

Besides the adventures into the surreal worlds of AREA15, there are young at heart activities such as throwing axes, multi-media infinity mirror rooms, flight simulators, VR experiences, indoor golfing experiences, wandering through bamboo volcanos, racing on zip lines, and exploring mesmerizing realms.

What's on at Area15

Besides being transported into a magical world of lights, color, and sound, Area15 specializes in immersive experiences. New experiences and events are always being added. Check out the website for currents events. Here are some of the most popular immersive experiences currently.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

This surreal event is a "Do not miss" event, and tickets are selling out fast. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows you to enter the universe of Vincent Van Gogh. The awe-inspiring experience is like stepping into his paintings. The exhibition, featuring the artistic genius, will enable you to explore his life and work through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections. It is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

You will find yourself wandering through 360-degree digital art exhibitions during the experience, viewing projections animating Vincent Van Gogh's body of work. Works include his landscapes, night scenes, portraits, and still life paintings, and the notable Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889).

The fascinating show is brought to you by the organizers of a number of widely successful shows in cities across Europe, Asia, and America. It has taken the world by storm. So whether you are familiar with Van Gogh's work or not, this event will be a memorable one featuring an atmospheric light and sound show.

RATED RED

RATED RED is an unconventional burlesque show with a fiery cast of diverse dancers promising to tease out your every emotion with each arousing act.

KLIMT: The Immersive Experience

Take a walk through the world of artist Gustav Klimt. The exhibition of the Austrian Symbol painter's works offers a visually rich journey and a chance to discover his painting through storytelling, light, and sound in this immersive 360º Digital art exhibit. Prepare to be amazed.

Entry into AREA15 is free before 10 pm, though entry passes are required. On Friday and Saturday nights after 10 pm, an entry pass can be purchased at the door for $15 or $10 if purchased in advance. Experiences, rides, events, and activations are sold separately.

If you have a ticket to an event or AREA15 experience, the Entry Pass is included.

Additionally, there are discounts for locals and industry nights on Monday from 10 pm with DJs and discounts on food, drinks, and experiences.

Visit the website for more information and to buy tickets.

What to eat and drink at AREA15

Dining at Area15 offers a full-sensory experience with lots of visual stimulation as well as stimulating your taste buds.

Oddwood is an open-space cocktail bar in AREA15's main corridor that offers the chance to enjoy crafted cocktails under a twinkling digital forest. The main feature is the 25-foot-tall digital maple tree creating colorful patterns and a mesmerizing display.

Emack & Bolio'sBolio's award-winning ice cream is at AREA15. Ice cream lovers will enjoy the decadent flavored cones, including vegan ice cream, chocolates, and smoothies.

Rocket Fizz is all about the soda, candy, and the hugest lineup of flavors that you can think of. They promise to rock your world.

The Beast is unlike any other dining experience you have ever had. And this food hall in the belly of a dragon offers this along with delicious food.

"The wife and I just did the Van Gogh exhibit last night. It was quite nice had seating and drinks also did the virtual life of Van Gogh. After had dinner @ the Beast under the canopy. The food was unbelievably served fast and delicious. Many other attractions to do, lots for a couple to have a wonderful night. We will be going back again soon." - James Gaff.

Additionally, a unique gift shop at AREA15 features one-of-kind, handcrafted, sustainable apparel, accessories, and art. Plus, unique merchandise, such as sunglasses and shot glasses, to remind you of your out-of-this-world experience.

AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas. (just off I-15 and Desert Inn Road)

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

Is excessive heat getting you down? Here are 3 cool luxury hotel pools offering day passes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas weekend alert - Top 5 fun things to do this weekend.

Las Vegas is trending, according to Google Trends.