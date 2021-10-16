These outdoor festivals in California will help you have fun this weekend

With an excellent weather forecast for this weekend and lots of fun outdoor events available, we have listed the best festivals in California this coming weekend. Get ready for lots of delicious food and drink and a fun atmosphere. Enjoy the privileges of travel while remaining socially distanced at these outdoor events. Please keep reading to find out the outdoor festivals we think are the most exciting and worth traveling to this weekend in California.

Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Please note - Some people think it is too soon for large events. As long as you follow event and authority guidelines, continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and are vaccinated, we believe you should base your decision to travel to these events depending on your circumstances. Please also note event dates and details are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Please check respective websites before attending.

San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Fest, California

California's San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Fest is back on again! That means you can eat and drink to your heart's content all day.

There will be a craft beer garden, dumpling food booths, dessert booths, and food trucks.

The Dumpling & Beer Fest, San Gabriel's "local twist on Oktoberfest," will be showcasing 12 local California craft breweries. Plus, there will be live music and a great outdoor vibe.

The festival is this Friday, October 15, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Entry is free. However, you can get unlimited beer sample wristbands for $35.

Hurry and book your tickets if you are interested in this exciting outdoor event. We think it is worth traveling to! You can find more information here.

Location: The 7th annual San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Festival is held at San Gabriel Missions Playhouse, 320 South Mission Drive. San Gabriel, California.

Travel times: The festival is just 30 minutes travel time from downtown Los Angeles.

"A wonderful little festival around the San Gabriel Mission showcasing dumpling oriented food truck vendors, local independent breweries, and even a hot sauce maker... I couldn't ask for more. On top of the delicious dumplings and beer samples, there were bands playing, awards to be handed, and a dumpling eating contest. Highly recommend travel there next year, as I can see this festival grow every year!" - Alvin L., Yelp.

OC Japan Fair, Costa Mesa, California

We are pretty excited about events offering live music and dance performances. This Friday, October 15, to Sunday, October 17, one of the largest Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California is on. The OC Japan Fair offers live performances and cultural activities, including a tuna cutting show, sake tasting, candy sculpting, and calligraphy.

The outdoor event is from 5 pm - 11 pm on Friday, 12 pm to 10 am on Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets start from $10. You can find more information and tickets at www.oc-japanfair.com.

Location: The OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California.

Travel times: Costa Mesa is only 1 hour and 30 minutes travel time from San Diego. It is a 1 hour and 20 minutes travel time from downtown Los Angeles.

Read this travel story next - Enjoy a weekend camping experience just 3 hours from Los Angeles, California.

Love to travel? Follow us to see more articles like this. ... Follow

75th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival, California

Perfect for the discerning traveler, the 75th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival is on Saturday, October 16, 2021, to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The outdoor event is from 10 am - 5 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday. The Clam Festival Schedule includes a Clam Festival Parade, Clam Chowder Cook-Off, and a beer & wine garden.

There will be vendors and food available all day, a kids zone, and live performances on stage.

Location: Pismo Beach Pier Parking Lot, 100 Pomeroy Avenue, Pismo Beach, California.

Travel times: Pismo Beach is 3.5 hours travel time from Los Angeles and a 4-hour drive south of San Francisco. (But hey, it will be an epic road trip to one of the yummiest festivals of the year!)

More information can be found at the Pismo Beach website.

Aranxa Esteve on Unspla sh sh

For more fun things to do in California, read these trending stories -

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

This underground garden in California is a hidden gem. Add this best-kept secret to your travel plans this year.

Enjoy an outdoor weekend escape only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California.

Luxury holiday homes available for rental in California.

Why you should travel to Ventura, California for your next vacation.

Food, a boat, and a movie! This is Los Angeles's coolest cinema.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S., and our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.