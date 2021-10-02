Over 260 Los Angeles restaurants are offering special menus this week. Here's everything you need to know

Hungry? This week's most fun thing to do in Los Angeles is all about food and drinks. Many restaurants have suffered financially, and some have had to close completely. So it's a great week to show your support while enjoying yourself eating some tantalizing meals at a participating Dine LA restaurant. Yes, Dine LA Restaurant Week is back on in Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out more information on how it works and which restaurants are participating.

Dine LA Restaurant Week

This dining event is in support of Los Angeles's hard-hit restaurant community. The event takes place twice a year, and this Fall 2021 event, there are dining-in options and take-out options.

The event includes hundreds of restaurants with cuisines that are as diverse as Los Angeles itself.

Restaurants range from affordable and family-friendly options to al fresco dining and some of the fanciest restaurants in Los Angeles, including long-standing favorites like L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Redbird, and Firefly. Also, recent openings such as Brooklyn Ave Pizza C are participating.

Highly rated Los Angeles restaurants on OpenTable, such as Alexander's Steakhouse - Pasadena, Culina, Mistral - Sherman Oaks, Tagine Beverly Hills, and Cafe Bizou - Agoura Hills, are also offering a special menu for restaurant week.

Special menu options start from $15 for lunch or dinner, and some restaurants offer prix fixe and multi-course options that include an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

How to participate in Dine LA restaurant week

Dine LA is on from October 1st to October 15th. You can see each restaurant's menus on the Dine LA website and make bookings online.

Additionally, you can follow the Dine LA Facebook page to get a sneak peek at some of the restaurants and what they offering for Restaurant Week.

To attend a Dine LA Restaurant Week participating restaurant, you do not need tickets or passes, just dine out and ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu. However, advance reservations and orders are strongly recommended, so you don't miss out on your favorite restaurants.

More information and a list of participating restaurants are at dineLA.com. On their website, you can select the type of cuisine and the location you are interested, and see which restaurants are participating. You can also make advance reservations, at some of the restaurants, via the website.

"I created this review because I'm still so surprised at how so few people know about DineLA. Twice a year when I participate and talk about it at work, a majority of the people ask me what it is... Many restaurants all over the city participate. This is also around the nation and was started (a waiter told me) to drum up business after 9-11 and it originated in NYC. One year, I tried to go every single night, but could only find a dinner date for most of the nights, not all. :) Good food, great prices, what's not to love?!" - Doreen M., Los Angeles, California. Elite 2021 member, Yelp.

