This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.

Jenna Day on Unsplash

Travel & Leisure's World's Best Awards invites readers to share their views on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, and more. Hotels are rated by travelers on their location, amenities, service, food, and overall value.

"In a year where travelers wanted to enjoy a domestic vacation but needed to remain socially distant, character-packed resorts that offered ample privacy and space earned the highest marks from T+L readers." - Travel & Leisure.

And the winner is: Nobu Ryokan Malibu, California

The Southern California resort that won the No. 1 spot offers the ultimate in privacy, space, and ambiance. But more importantly, it provides epic waterfront views.

On top of its esteemed award by Travel and Leisure readers, the resort hotel has also taken out 17th place (tie) in Travel & Leisure's "The Top 100 Hotels in the World.'

A Southern California newcomer to the boutique resort market, the hotel opened in 2017 with just 16 rooms. The design and decor are of a traditional Japanese inn.

Boasting lush gardens and stunning ocean views, Nobu Ryokan is a respite from the urban chaos of Los Angeles.

The luxurious rooms are minimalist elegance and feature floor-to-ceiling teak. Each room includes a gorgeous teak soaking tub along with natural toiletries and a robe or yukata kimono.

The furnishings includes Japanese art and fresh ikebana floral arrangements.

The resort hotel is ight on the water, and when you leave your luxurious room, your private patio overlooking the ocean is where you will want to spend most of your day.

"We invite you to lounge on our elegant ipe wood deck, overlooking the legendary and exclusive Carbon Beach. Our idyllic beachfront property is filled with loungers and umbrellas and offers impeccable outside service." - Nobu Ryokan Malibu.

Other facilities include 24-hour room service, a gym, and guests can have in-room treatments from Cure Spa.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu is an adults-only resort making it a perfect travel getaway for a honeymoon or a special anniversary.

Nightly rates start at $2,000 a night. For more information on this unique Southern California resort, please visit their website - malibu.nobuhotels.com.

"This is hands down one of the best hotels I have ever stayed. It's very small and intimate. It feels like your personal beach house. The rooms are gorgeous and very well decorated. We stayed in an ocean front room, and we could hear the waves from our bed. The service was optimal, it couldn't have been better. if you are thinking about staying here just do it, you will not regret it! - ACD, Tripadvisor.

Read these Trending Travel stories next -

Why you should travel to this Orange County, California resort for a luxury staycation.

Why travel to California's Malibu Creek State Park? What to see and do at this hidden gem.

5 Los Angeles restaurants that will make you feel like you're on holiday.

Enjoy an outdoor weekend escape only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California.

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. (including California). Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.