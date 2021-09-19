Tampa, FL

These are the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida

As stunning sea views best compliment seafood, we have sourced the top seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Alexandra Tran on Unsplash

When dining out at new places, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. in TripAdvisor, we think the top 3 choices are what the majority says are the best. So here are the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Tampa, Florida, according to TripAdvisor. They are worth traveling for!

The top 3 Tampa, Florida seafood restaurants with water views

Oystercatchers

Oystercatchers rank at No. 45 out of 1649 restaurants in Tampa, Florida. But as far as seafood restaurants with water views are concerned, travelers voting in the travelers choice awards have ranked it as the No. 1 Tampa, Florida seafood restaurant with water views! 1,088 TripAdvisor reviews can't be wrong!

The atmosphere and modern decor at Oystercatchers make you feel like you are on vacation. The views from their outdoor deck offer a spectacular view of the water and the city.

Oystercatchers offers a wide variety of seafood, including entrees and mains such as oysters, lobster, crab cakes, seafood hotpot, tuna, grouper, and surf and turf.

Additionally, they are also open for Sunday brunch. But we think sunset time is the best time to go. Start with cocktails or choose from the reserve wine list. Watch the sunset and enjoy a relaxing seafood dinner from the best seafood restaurant with water views in Tampa, Florida.

"Superb Experience from Start to Finish. We visited recently for a delightful dinner on the deck at Oystercatchers. Arrived at 5:30 and had our choice of tables. Ismael was our server, and he was truly a delight. Some of the best-grilled seafood I've ever tasted, and the desserts were amazing as well. I highly recommend this restaurant and look forward to returning next time I'm in town." - Hopeful-Beach-Bum, TripAdvisor.

2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, Florida.

See their website for more information.

Rusty Pelican - Tampa

Waterfront dining right on the water of Tampa Bay is available at Rusty Pelican Tampa. They also have Happy Hour specials from Tuesday to Thursday from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

The ambiance, decor, and vibe at Rusty Pelican make it an excellent place to unwind, whether it's for brunch, lunch, or dinner. Additionally, they are available for parties with a special events team dedicated to making your next event memorable. The magical location is perfect for weddings.

The Rusty Pelican prides itself on offering something for everyone – from the freshest seafood to savory cuts of meat. TripAdvisor travelers love the seafood offered, including specialties like the shrimp risotto, pan-seared salmon, and Chilean sea bass.

The raw bar includes chilled oysters, as well as snow crab legs and shrimp cocktails. Plus, they offer their RP signature dish, the Rusty Pelican Board for Two, with Crispy Whole Local Snapper, Shrimp Risotto, CAB New York Strip, and Herbed Risotto.

Get your cameras ready as, with views like these, there will be many Instagram moments.

"Amazing food and service. Best scallops we have ever had in a restaurant! The catch of the day and server recommendations were amazing. Josh did a wonderful job and was an excellent and attentive server!" - Evanp17, TripAdvisor.

2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, Florida.

See their website for more information.

Hula Bay Club

This restaurant offers a laidback pub atmosphere. We love nothing more than relaxing with an ice-cold beer or wine while indulging in water views followed by a seafood meal.

Serving fresh seafood, the menu is extensive - oysters, shrimp cocktails, crab cakes, mussels, smoked fish, and ceviche martini. And that's just a sample from the appetizers and raw bar.

The menu also includes sushi, tacos, seafood luau, tuna poke, sea scallops, seafood platters, and many other fresh fish options.

Hula Bay Club is our top pick as far as water views, great vibe, and great food are concerned. They even offer live music some nights of the week and on weekends.

"Lunch has always been great, Crab Cakes, Mahi, and Sushi are all good, Oysters are also excellent. You can't beat the view on the patio or outside the bar. For dinner the place is packed and parking is difficult unless you valet. Lunch does not seem to be as crowded." - 1TampaXF, TripAdvisor.

5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, Florida. See their website for more information.

Have you been to any of these restaurants? What do you think? Please leave a comment at the bottom of this story and tell us your favorite seafood restaurant with water views in Tampa, Florida and if it's worth traveling from interstate to visit?

(Source: TripAdvisor)

