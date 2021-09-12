San Antonio, TX

Texas, over 100 full-size dinosaurs are in town this month. Here's where to see them

If you want to do something unique and out of the ordinary with a chance to experience what the world looked liked millions of years ago, head down to this fun event. This interactive event has toured the country and is now in Midland, Texas, and headed for San Antonio, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qp9jV_0brW3okX00
Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Jurassic Quest Drive-through is a dinosaur exhibit that kids love, adults love, animal lovers love, and you will surely love!

The exhibition is now in Texas, with two events available, one is in the San Antonio area and the other is in Midland.

Jurassic Quest drive-through, Midland, Texas

The interactive drive-through experience has arrived in Midland, Texas after touring the U.S during the last year. The exhibition includes more than 70 true-to-life dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest's animated dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes, and you see them roaring and moving as you drive through the installation.

The informative 1-hour audio tour begins with baby dinosaurs greeting you and features show entertainers and dino wranglers. It includes legends such as T. Rex, Spinosaurus, and Triceratops.

The tour is available in English and Spanish and is great value at only $49 per car (+ $5.50 Fee) for up to 8 people.

Additionally, a safari-style family photo set against a dinosaur backdrop is included as a memento of your experience.

"My grandsons (5 3/4 yo and 3 yo) loved it and so did their mom and I. Dinos were so lifelike and some even made sounds. Kids weren't afraid since we went during the day, may have been a little more scary if we went at night. Lol." - Mer Castaneda Cariola recommends Jurassic Quest on Facebook.

Jurassic Quest in Midland starts this weekend and is on from September 10-19, 2021.

2514 Arena Trail, Midland, Texas.

Jurassic Quest Midland, Texas is open Wednesday to Sunday.

Jurassic Quest Midland, Texas Hours-

Wednesday 1 pm-8 pm, Thursday & Friday 9 am-8 pm, Saturday 9 am-9 pm, Sunday 9 am-5 pm

Opening weekend hours vary. More information can be found on their website www.jurassicquest.com.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and online.

Jurassic Quest's Epic Indoor Event in San Antonio, Texas

Additionally, Jurassic Quest is hosting an indoor event in San Antonio, Texas. This exhibition, held at Freeman Coliseum. Expo Halls B & C - 3201 E Houston St, San Antonio, Texas from 24 September to 3rd October 2021, is all about getting up close and personal to the dinosaurs,

For the indoor event, you not only get to all the dinosaurs, but you get to participate in arts and crafts and interact with a baby dinosaur!

There will be rides and activities. Tickets start from $19, but you can get the Kids Unlimited Rides Ticket for just $33. The Unlimited rides pass available at this San Antonio event includes unlimited turns on activities and stationery and walking dinosaur rides, including the custom dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions and the fossil digs.

Jurassic Quest's Epic Indoor Event, San Antonio, Texas hours-

Wednesday & Thursday 1 pm - 8 pm, Friday & Saturday 9 am - 8 pm, Sunday 9 am - 6 pm.

Opening weekend hours vary. More information can be found on their website www.jurassicquest.com.

Freeman Coliseum. Expo Halls B & C - 3201 E Houston St, San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and online.

Enjoy!

Comments / 3

