Explore new worlds in virtual reality this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Here's where to find this immersive experience

This immersive virtual reality experience in Columbus, Ohio allows you to escape to faraway worlds. If you love theme-park rides, you will absolutely adore this virtual reality experience. It is for kids and adults alike. It is for anyone who loves adventure and travel.

"This is the kind of experience you'd find in a Disney theme park. I absolutely loved it. No player in all of free roam VR... comes even close to what Dreamscape achieves in art, storytelling, immersion, and presence." - Forbes.

Dreamscape, Columbus, Ohio

Dreamscape immersive will transport you to places you only imagined. You can experience it with your family and friends or on your own.

Located at Easton Town Center in the shopping mall in northeast Columbus, Ohio, they provide epic adventures for you to pick from.

Choose from a variety of virtual reality experiences, including Alien Zoo, The Blu: Deep Rescue, and The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure.

Whether you choose to journey to a wildlife refuge in space or plunge into the wonders of the deep, your virtual reality experience at Dreamscape Immersive will be one you will remember and want to do all over again!

"The Search for the Lost Pearl was exhilarating, engaging, and adventurous. We saw all three shows/experiences/interactives. The Blu is great and a wonderful show to start with. The Lost Pearl was more active and interactive as the last one for the day. Mind blowingly amazing." - DavidhU9097FA, TripAdvisor.

General admission tickets are $19.99.

Sessions are available from 11 am to 9 pm on Monday - Thursday

11 am - 11 pm on Fridays, 10 am - 11 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am - 9 pm on Sundays. Check out the website for more information and times - dreamscapeimmersive.com.

Dreamscape Immersive. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio.

"Health & Safety - Regarding equipment and the location, we thoroughly clean and sanitize all gear and equipment, including headsets, foot and hand Trackers, and backpacks before each use. Additionally, all user equipment goes through a heat and ozone sterilization process during non-operating hours."

