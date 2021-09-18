Have you been to these restaurants? They are the top Los Angeles restaurants according to TripAdvisor

When you are unsure where to eat out, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or an online review. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to eat in Los Angeles, we think the top choices are what the majority say is the best. So here are the top 3 restaurants in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor, and why you should go there.

n/naka

n/naka is the No. 1 restaurant out of 6,444 Restaurants in Los Angeles. The menu is Japanese Asian, and they have received two Michelin stars. So if you are a foodie, no doubt you will want to try the irresistible Asian flavors and gourmet delights available at n/naka.

Food and Wine ranked it as one of the World's Best Restaurants in 2020. TripAdvisor reviewers love it for the food, the ambiance and love everything about their experience there; they have awarded it five stars.

Thirteen-course modern menus include traditional Kaiseki service with modern accents and delightful ingredients that many restaurants don't offer, such as caviar, abalone, pickled cod roe, and truffles. They have a vegetarian option too.

If you take a look at their website gallery, you will see that they serve art on a plate, and nothing is more inspiring than a meal with a divine presentation.

Get your cameras ready as there will be many Instagram moments. However, understandably restrictions book out fast, so make sure to book ahead.

"We take great care in preparing a beautiful plate and believe that the more involvement we put into a meal — no shortcuts — the more connected we feel to the food and to your experience of it." - n/naka.

Location - 3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, California.

www.n-naka.com

Raffaello Ristorante

Who doesn't love Italian? We travel a lot, and one thing we notice is Italian restaurants often have a spot in the TripAdvisor top 5 rankings for restaurants in their cities.

Raffaello Ristorante deserves its award as the No. 2 restaurant in Los Angeles as every review we read claims they love the old-fashioned traditional food. They also love the reasonable prices and the giant portions.

The menu will make you feel like you have been to Italy with delicious pasta selections, seafood, and grilled meats.

They also offer a banquet menu for events.

"I always come here when visiting San Pedro. The grilled peppers and bruschetta (free with meal) come first. The calamari (appetizer) is lightly battered and tender. The seafood pasta is plentiful and delicious! The desert...I am always too full. A family atmosphere with friendly staff." - PJBrewer, TripAdvisor.

400 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, California.

www.raffaelloristorante.com

Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant

According to TripAdvisor users, with over 1500 reviewers giving it four and a half stars on TripAdvisor, Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant is the 3rd top restaurant in Los Angeles.

From the Los Angeles Times readers' choice awards to being voted No. 1 restaurant by ZAGAT and many more, their awards are endless.

With food such as huge pastrami sandwiches, burgers, and delectable waffles and pancakes, you can't seem to go wrong in your food choice, even though you may have food envy.

Customers love the food and keep going back for more. Additionally, most of the readers say that they also love the super fast and friendly service.

"This is a real Jewish deli with large portions enjoyed by mostly large people. They serve the best twice-baked rye you've ever tasted. Everything is great! Not to be missed if anywhere near there. Try their sweet and sour cabbage soup with brisket." - Go580299, TripAdvisor.

The family-owned deli in Southern California, which was established in 1967, now has two locations and serves craft beers and cocktails too. They are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they also have an all-day breakfast menu.

Locations - 2799 Townsgate Rd, Westlake Village, California.

19565 Parthenia Street, Northridge, California.

www.brentsdeli.com.

