These luxurious hotel pools in Chicago are offering day passes

With the summer heat this week in Chicago, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Plus, for those who crave a luxury lifestyle, you have the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $20, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Chicago hotels and resorts.

Haley Phelps on Unsplash

Park Hyatt Chicago

This excellent luxury Chicago hotel is a perfect urban retreat. With three sparkling pools, an adjacent golf course, and an idyllic setting on a 26-acre property, you will feel worlds away from your worries.

In the heart of Magnificent Mile, the hotel's indoor saline pool offers dramatic views of Chicago's cityscape.

Spend the day by the pool sipping handcrafted cocktails or, for those more active, get busy in the fully-equipped fitness center.

Additionally, The Park Hyatt offers the ultimate indulgence with a steam room at the luxurious NoMI Spa. Book in for a facial, massage, or body treatment, and you will feel like you are on holiday.

The Day Pass includes a 25-yard indoor lap pool, men's and women's lockers, fitness center, 10% discount at restaurants, complimentary wifi, and discounted valet parking.

"Very nice pool area, located on a high floor so the views are nice with plenty of sunshine, comfy chairs, and calming decor; relaxing locker room with steam sauna, fruit infused water; staff were welcoming; a real nice break" - Aries C., ResortPass.

Adult prices start at $45. Bookings at ResortPass.

Hyatt Lodge at Oak Brook Reserve

This escape for the whole family has to be one of Chicago's best-kept secrets. Located just outside of Chicago at Oak Brook Reserve, Illinois, the luxury hotel sits alongside a scenic lake and on 88 acres of forest reserve. The hotel emphasizes it has one of the largest indoor pools and hot tubs in the Chicago area.

The Day Pass includes access to the indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, and "His and Hers" dry sauna. Additionally, you receive complimentary wifi and complimentary self-parking.

Food and drinks are available at Water's Edge Restaurant and Hearth Lounge.

The Day Passes start from $20 for adults and $5 for children. However, the best deal is the discounted Family Pass at only $35 for four people.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to The Spa Pass for the ultimate luxury. Including a Day Pass, it also includes a 50-min Massage treatment (Advance bookings apply, and upgrades are also available for purchase), access to the relaxation lounge, use of the men's and women's locker rooms, and showers. The Spa Pass starts from only $120.

They also have Birthday Party Packages available. It sounds like a fantastic and luxurious way to spend your birthday!

More information is available and bookings at ResortPass.

"We had a wonderful time using the pool with the resort pass. Pool area was very clean and not overly crowded. Very friendly staff! We returned a few days later and did it again!" - Jennifer M., ResortPass, June 2021.

InterContinental Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile

InterContinental Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile boasts the oldest pool in the city and one of the largest hotel pools in the U.S. The art deco design features a terracotta fountain, marble pillars, and hand-painted wall tiles.

Frequently listed as the best pool in Chicago, a visit and a day out to this pool should be on everyone's bucket list!

Thanks to the team at dayuse.com, you can visit the pool and have your own room for the day and access to all the hotel facilities.

Starting from only $110* for a King room for two people, that's only $55 per person for a daycation of luxury. (*From 9 am to 6 pm.)

Rooms include free wifi, air-conditioning, in-room safe, flat-screen TV, tea and coffee making facilities, mini-fridge, bathtub, and shower.

Facilities include the landmark Olympic pool, a tri-level Chicago spa with three treatment rooms and a sauna, a fitness with state-of-the-art equipment, a restaurant, and a bar.

You could spend the day relaxing by the pool, sipping tropical cocktails, and relaxing in the sauna, and then have a nap in your luxury room. It sounds like the perfect daycation to us!

"The Intercontinental was great! It was super clean and the staff were really nice. We came to use the pool and it was magnificent.+ - Rebecca, April 2021, Dayuse.com.

Bookings at dayuse.com.

Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

Read Next -

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

Find out which 8 Florida beaches ranked as the most popular beaches in the United States.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Award-winning Hawaii beach is a U.S. favorite. Do you agree?

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.