Chicago, IL

These luxurious hotel pools in Chicago are offering day passes

Travel Bugs World

With the summer heat this week in Chicago, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Plus, for those who crave a luxury lifestyle, you have the opportunity to enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day without the expense of a hotel room. Starting from just $20, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three luxurious Chicago hotels and resorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIULW_0aZg3qJM00
Haley Phelps on Unsplash

Park Hyatt Chicago

This excellent luxury Chicago hotel is a perfect urban retreat. With three sparkling pools, an adjacent golf course, and an idyllic setting on a 26-acre property, you will feel worlds away from your worries.

In the heart of Magnificent Mile, the hotel's indoor saline pool offers dramatic views of Chicago's cityscape.

Spend the day by the pool sipping handcrafted cocktails or, for those more active, get busy in the fully-equipped fitness center.

Additionally, The Park Hyatt offers the ultimate indulgence with a steam room at the luxurious NoMI Spa. Book in for a facial, massage, or body treatment, and you will feel like you are on holiday.

The Day Pass includes a 25-yard indoor lap pool, men's and women's lockers, fitness center, 10% discount at restaurants, complimentary wifi, and discounted valet parking.

"Very nice pool area, located on a high floor so the views are nice with plenty of sunshine, comfy chairs, and calming decor; relaxing locker room with steam sauna, fruit infused water; staff were welcoming; a real nice break" - Aries C., ResortPass.

Adult prices start at $45. Bookings at ResortPass.

Hyatt Lodge at Oak Brook Reserve

This escape for the whole family has to be one of Chicago's best-kept secrets. Located just outside of Chicago at Oak Brook Reserve, Illinois, the luxury hotel sits alongside a scenic lake and on 88 acres of forest reserve. The hotel emphasizes it has one of the largest indoor pools and hot tubs in the Chicago area.

The Day Pass includes access to the indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, and "His and Hers" dry sauna. Additionally, you receive complimentary wifi and complimentary self-parking.

Food and drinks are available at Water's Edge Restaurant and Hearth Lounge.

The Day Passes start from $20 for adults and $5 for children. However, the best deal is the discounted Family Pass at only $35 for four people.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to The Spa Pass for the ultimate luxury. Including a Day Pass, it also includes a 50-min Massage treatment (Advance bookings apply, and upgrades are also available for purchase), access to the relaxation lounge, use of the men's and women's locker rooms, and showers. The Spa Pass starts from only $120.

They also have Birthday Party Packages available. It sounds like a fantastic and luxurious way to spend your birthday!

More information is available and bookings at ResortPass.

"We had a wonderful time using the pool with the resort pass. Pool area was very clean and not overly crowded. Very friendly staff! We returned a few days later and did it again!" - Jennifer M., ResortPass, June 2021.

InterContinental Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile

InterContinental Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile boasts the oldest pool in the city and one of the largest hotel pools in the U.S. The art deco design features a terracotta fountain, marble pillars, and hand-painted wall tiles.

Frequently listed as the best pool in Chicago, a visit and a day out to this pool should be on everyone's bucket list!

Thanks to the team at dayuse.com, you can visit the pool and have your own room for the day and access to all the hotel facilities.

Starting from only $110* for a King room for two people, that's only $55 per person for a daycation of luxury. (*From 9 am to 6 pm.)

Rooms include free wifi, air-conditioning, in-room safe, flat-screen TV, tea and coffee making facilities, mini-fridge, bathtub, and shower.

Facilities include the landmark Olympic pool, a tri-level Chicago spa with three treatment rooms and a sauna, a fitness with state-of-the-art equipment, a restaurant, and a bar.

You could spend the day relaxing by the pool, sipping tropical cocktails, and relaxing in the sauna, and then have a nap in your luxury room. It sounds like the perfect daycation to us!

"The Intercontinental was great! It was super clean and the staff were really nice. We came to use the pool and it was magnificent.+ - Rebecca, April 2021, Dayuse.com.

Bookings at dayuse.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3ZfD_0aZg3qJM00
Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

Read Next -

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States.

Find out which 8 Florida beaches ranked as the most popular beaches in the United States.

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on.

Award-winning Hawaii beach is a U.S. favorite. Do you agree?

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Travel writers reporting on NewsBreak to help you improve your lifestyle. Having traveled to over 25 states in the U.S.A (& lived in 3), our goal is to give you ideas on ways to get more adventure and travel in your life and find interesting & fun things for you to do. Follow us for inspiring stories each week.

Los Angeles, CA
2758 followers

More from Travel Bugs World

Miami, FL

The top 3 Miami seafood restaurants with water views

Everyone would agree that seafood is best enjoyed with stunning sea views! Therefore, we have sourced the top 3 seafood restaurants with water views in Miami. Keep reading to find out who they are and why you should travel there.

Read full story

Travel Alert - The 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel

This long weekend, many of us are thinking about traveling somewhere to get a change of scenery. So we have compiled this list of ways to stay healthy when you travel. It will help you stay healthy during and after your vacation. Read our 7 most recommended ways to stay healthy when you travel before you go on your vacation.

Read full story
1 comments

Out of this world, virtual reality experience is alive in Columbus, Ohio

This immersive virtual reality experience in Columbus, Ohio allows you to escape to faraway worlds. If you love theme-park rides, you will absolutely adore this virtual reality experience. It is for kids and adults alike. It is for anyone who loves adventure and travel.

Read full story
California State

Out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California

If you need an escape from reality this weekend, we have a lineup of events in Los Angeles and Southern California that offer to help you escape to faraway worlds. These out-of-this-world experiences will entertain you and visually stimulate you. On offer are virtual reality experiences, immersive adventures, and desert art installations. Read on for out-of-this-world experiences to do this weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

KCRW Summer nights Los Angeles party is on tonight!

(Los Angeles, California): Do you want to party tonight? If the answer is a big fat yes, then head on down to Descano Gardens for the first-ever KCRW Summer Nights. This is a do not miss an event, and best of all, it's free!

Read full story
2 comments

Social distancing weekend vacation ideas for you

(Photo - Greg Rakozy/Unsplash). There is no reason you can’t pack an overnight bag and have a weekend escape at any time. Get away from work, any bad news, and responsibilities while socially distancing yourself with these proven weekend vacation ideas.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.

This California restaurant is on many people's bucket lists. Winner of many awards in the restaurant and wine categories, they have also been awarded the Michelin Guide's highest rating of three stars. Keep reading 'California restaurant ranked as the top fine dining restaurant in the U.S.' to find out why you should add it to your bucket list and travel there soon.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Los Angeles California restaurants that will make you feel like you're on vacation

(Los Angeles, California): It's time to bring on the vacation vibe! Don't wait till the weekend. What better way to feel like you are on vacation than with dinner and drinks in a restaurant that has a vacation vibe. Therefore, we have compiled this list of 5 establishments where you can pretend that you are on vacation for a few hours or even spend the day! The best thing about these restaurants is you don't have to travel far from Los Angeles.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation

If you are thinking of going away for a road trip vacation this weekend, make sure you are well prepared by reading these travel tips before you go. It includes our "Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List" to ensure you do not forget anything before you go and to make your journey more comfortable.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 inspiring outdoor places to chill out in Los Angeles

With Los Angeles re-opened and people everywhere you go, we have compiled this list of the best places to chill out in Los Angeles. On the list you will find natural wonders, hidden gems, phenomenal views, epic trails or just relaxing environments. Pack a blanket, take a picnic, and get yourself outdoors in nature to one of these great places to chill out no matter what day of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Feel happier and improve your mental health by doing these mid-week activities in Los Angeles

Life is not just about working 40 hours a week and then having two days to enjoy yourself. When you do things after work to make you feel happier, you will also feel happier the next day. Take some inspiration from these things you can do mid-week in Los Angeles to make you feel happier and improve your mental health. Start living your best life today.

Read full story
California State

California residents, Disneyland is offering special passes just for you

How long have you waited for an offer to visit Disneyland? Disneyland is super excited to welcome you back, so they have released this extra special offer just for California residents.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

This California beach is one of the top 3 beaches in the United States

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we took a look at the top beaches in California as ranked by travelers in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories. However, many were surprised by the No. 3 top beach. This hidden gem has been discovered!

Read full story
35 comments
Pinellas County, FL

3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Pinellas County, Florida

Are you craving the luxury lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room? Did you know you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Why should tourists get all the fun? Starting from only $30, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three cool Pinellas County, Florida hotels and resorts.

Read full story
5 comments

How to Create a Vacation Vibe at Home

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we canceled many travel plans. Instead, we spent the last ten months, creating a vacation vibe at home. We researched over 300 ideas on what makes a great vacation vibe and how to have a staycation at home. This post shares our 10 best ideas to create vacation magic in your own home.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

4 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Miami, Florida

Hello! Did you know that you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Starting at only $25, take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these four cool Miami hotels and resorts.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Are you looking for free things to do in L.A.? To leave you more money for food and gas, we are featuring fun, free things to do this weekend in Los Angeles. Whether you like the outdoors, food or exhibitions, there's something on this list for you and your family. Here are the best ways to explore the city for free.

Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas weekend alert - 5 Fun things to do this weekend

Las Vegas is a hot destination right now. For visitors, a weekend is complete with the compulsory visit to The Strip, casinos, The Fountains of Bellagio, a visit to the Stratosphere Tower, dinner, and a show. Whether you are dropping in for a weekend trip or live in Las Vegas, here are the top five fun things to do this weekend in Las Vegas.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

This Seattle, Washington lakefront resort is offering pool access to locals. Dine poolside, no room reservation needed.

(Seattle, Washington) - Who doesn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a waterfront resort by the pool? With cocktails, hot tubs, and waterfront dining, this tranquil Seattle resort on Lake Washington is offering locals and non-guests the opportunity to do just that! The best part for locals is, you don't have to travel far!

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy