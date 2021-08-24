3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Pinellas County, Florida

Are you craving the luxury lifestyle without the expense of a hotel room? Did you know you can enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day? Why should tourists get all the fun? Starting from only $30, you can have a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at these three cool Pinellas County, Florida hotels and resorts.

Clearwater Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. Drew Dau on Unsplash

A day pass to a resort or hotel is a perfect way to treat yourself over the summer. Here are our three top picks in Pinellas County, Florida.

"Due to COVID-19, these hotels are following CDC guidelines and have implemented additional safety measures at the properties."

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa

This stunning Florida resort only steps away from the white sands and turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico offers world-class amenities and lush landscapes. You can spend the day by the main pool featuring trickling fountains and magnificent vistas of the Gulf.

The Day Pass includes access to the gulf view heated pool, poolside food and drinks service, beach access, and use of the fitness center. Plus, you receive complimentary Wifi and a 10% discount on bicycle rentals and spa services.

However, our pick is an upgrade to the Cabana. It includes Day Passes for up to 5 people, an air-conditioned private cabana with sofa seating and private half bathroom, two outdoor lounge chairs and table, private server for Tropico Rooftop Cantina, 55-inch HDTV, Staycast video streaming capabilities, and 10% discount on food and beverage from Tropico Rooftop Cantina.

Day Pass starts at only $35 per person. Cabana prices start from $229 (for five people). Bookings at ResortPass.

"The price of a day pass for the cabana was so well worth all the amenities that came with it! Amongst a couple other friends, we were able to afford a nice day at a beautiful pool with an incredible view. The cabana room was great to have, and the food and drink service was fantastic as well. Would definitely return!" - Olivia N., ResortPass, June 2021.

The Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach, Florida

This architecturally designed resort is a historical landmark dating back to 1928. However, you don't have to stay at the grand hotel to use the spa or dining facilities. This legendary Pinellas County resort offers gourmet lunch and specialty cocktails with the chance to indulge.

Boasting an award-winning private beach - St. Pete Beach, a visit to the Don CeSar is a must for the travel bucket list.

This Pinellas County, Florida Beach watched ranked No. 1 top beach in the United States in the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Read why St. Pete Beach was voted No. 1 and what to see and do there - This Florida Beach is the No. 1 top beach in the United States.

The Day Pass at the Don CeSar includes two outdoor heated pools, poolside food and drink service, private beach access with umbrellas and chairs for rental, access to the fitness center and complimentary fitness classes, men's and women's lockers and showers, indoor jacuzzi, and complimentary wifi.

Additionally, you receive a 10% discount on water sport rentals at Boucher Brother's beach huts.

"This was a wonderful day trip for my husband and I to take for his birthday. It felt like we were on vacation even though we were only an hour from home. The service was prompt, and access to the amenities made this experience very worth it. I would definitely recommend this to friends and do it again!" - Nicole T., ResortPass, June 2021.

Day Pass starts at only $75 for adults. Bookings at ResortPass.

Postcard Inn On the Beach, St. Pete Beach, Florida

Another St. Pete Beach offering is a daycation at the retro-chic Postcard Inn. This Pinellas County resort offers striking views of the turquoise ocean. Make sure you allocate a whole day, as this daycation provides so many opportunities for relaxing by the pool or on the beach, you will never want to leave.

If you are feeling adventurous, there are board games, beach volleyball, and biking on offer.

The Day Pass includes the outdoor heated pool, reserved pool lounge chair, fitness center, beach volleyball, ping pong, pool, and giant board games. Additionally, there is complimentary self-parking, Wifi, and a towel.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to a Daybed and receive a daybed with cushion seating, complimentary beer or hard seltzer, and a complimentary fruit plate.

Though, our pick for the ultimate in indulgence is the upgrade to the Cabana. It includes a private shaded cabana with premium comfort seating, a complimentary fruit plate, and bottle service - includes one bottle + mixers. (choice of Bacardi, Ketel 1, or Cazadores)

There is extremely high demand for day passes, so book in advance and try a weekday date.

Day Pass starts at only $39. Bookings at ResortPass.

St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County, Florida Cameron Cress on Unsplash

Whether you fancy lounging in your poolside lounge chair and sipping craft cocktails in the Florida sunshine or indulging in the many available activities at these Pinellas county hotels and resorts, you will definitely have a memorable daycation.

