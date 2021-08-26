Los Angeles, CA

8 inspiring outdoor places to chill out in Los Angeles

With Los Angeles re-opened and people everywhere you go, we have compiled this list of the best places to chill out in Los Angeles. On the list you will find natural wonders, hidden gems, phenomenal views, epic trails or just relaxing environments. Pack a blanket, take a picnic, and get yourself outdoors in nature to one of these great places to chill out no matter what day of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6ZVF_0aTOF5oF00
KirstenMarie on Unsplash

Griffith Park

Everyone, local and visitor alike, knows about this 4210-acre park, home to lots of hiking trails and the Griffith Observatory. The best thing about it is that there are so many trails and areas of the park to explore that you can find your own space to chill out even with lots of visitors to the park.

The Griffith Observatory offers one of the best vantage points in Los Angeles, with views of the Hollywood sign in the distance. If you like to get up early, it is a great place to watch the sunrise over the canyons and city, minus the crowds.

4730 Crystal Springs Dr, Los Angeles.

Runyon Canyon

The 160-acre park offers a 3-mile hike up Runyon Canyon with a fantastic view of Los Angeles.

It is a popular spot, so you won't find solitude. However, it is still an excellent place to relax in nature, get some exercise and take your dog for a walk. Plus, the sunrises and views are phenomenal.

Runyon Canyon. 2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqOXp_0aTOF5oF00
Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles.Christian Kielberg on Unsplash

Box Canyon

We are adding this one for those who like to get off the beaten path and those who love a bit of a road trip. (It's just 40 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles.) The views on Box Canyon Road are phenomenal.

This remote canyon is a hidden gem that many locals don't even know about. The hills around the canyon are full of slot canyons and narrow ravines. There are perfect Instagram captures, plus the hideaway has a bit of a dark history as the base of a doomsday cult.

Box Canyon. Los Angeles, California.

Eaton Canyon Falls

The Eaton Canyon Nature Area has many trails, but the best one is only 3.5 miles round trip through the woods to the 50 foot plunging waterfall.

It's a great spot to cool off before the more challenging eight-mile hike to the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

Eaton Canyon Nature Area. Los Angeles, California.

Hollywood Lake Reservoir

Most people head to Griffith Park. So you will find Hollywood Lake Reservoir quieter. With fewer people there, this is a relaxing retreat.

There is a 3.3-mile flat walking path around the Hollywood Lake Reservoir, and from some spots, you can see the Hollywood Sign.

The best thing of all is the wildlife. The area is abundant in birds, and rabbits are not uncommon.

2600 Lake Hollywood Dr. Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVOiu_0aTOF5oF00
Hollywood ReservoirTyler Nix on Unsplash

Los Leones hiking trail

This one is a must for those active people who love a morning hike with phenomenal views.

The Los Leones Trail offers views that look over the Pacific Ocean all the way to Catalina Island!

"This morning was my first time here since the pandemic began... It was a spectacular morning, and the weather couldn't have been better. A slight breeze and no haze meant views for miles. I was so invigorated, I felt that I could hike all day, and so I did... Los Leones will find its way back into my monthly routine." - Paul L, Yelp, June 2021.

510 Los Leones Dr. Pacific Palisades.

Echo Park Lake

This retreat in the center of the inner-city artistic neighborhood of Echo Park offers nature and epic city views. It's also another perfect place to watch the sunrise reflect on the lake.

There is a pleasant 1-mile walk around the lake and the opportunity to see birdlife among the palms. There's even a chance to hire a paddleboat to float on the lake and swan pedal boats for night hires. (Reservations are required.) It doesn't get any more chilled out than this!

1632 Bellevue Ave. Los Angeles.

Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens, the botanical oasis, allows you to spend the day among flowers in bloom and the various stunning gardens - Oak Woodland, Californian Natives, Ancient Forest, Japanese Gardens, Rose Gardens, and more.

Additionally, Descanso offers the chance to see animals roaming the garden, including birds, deer, mountain lions, bears, snakes, squirrels, and more.

There are dining options from the cafe and alfresco dining on the lawn at Descano Gardens, and even cocktails.

Reservations are required at descansogardens.org.

1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles.

Comments / 1

