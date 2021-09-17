These beaches are ranked as the top beaches in Florida

Who doesn't want to travel to the best beaches in Florida? Following the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and Dr. Beach 2021 awards, we polled NewsBreak readers about their favorites beaches in Florida. Our poll showed that Floridians had different favorite beaches to those that won the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 and the Dr. Beach awards. Before you travel around Florida, read on to discover the favorite Florida beaches of Florida residents.

Nicolas Castez on Unsplash

The best beaches in Florida

It was no surprise to residents that Florida dominated the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021, with eight of Florida's beaches ranked in the Top 25 Beaches in the U.S. Lucky for Florida locals, you don't have to travel far.

The top spot for the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 Top 25 Beaches in the United States went to St. Pete Beach in Florida! This Florida beach was also ranked as No. 5 in the Top 25 Beaches in the world! For that reason alone, St Pete Beach is worth adding to your travel bucket list!

Read the travel story about St Pete Beach here: This Florida Beach is the No. 1 top beach in the United States.

St. Pete Beach, Florida Amelia Bartlett on Unsplash

Besides St Pete Beach, the other seven Florida beaches on the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 Top 25 Beaches are Madeira Beach, Ormond Beach, Henderson Beach State Park, Pensacola Beach, Siesta Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Treasure Island Beach.

Read all about these beaches here: Find out which 8 Florida beaches ranked as the most popular beaches in the United States.

Additionally, Dr. Beach ranked two Florida beaches in his Top Ten 2021 beaches list. However, in contrast to the Tripadvisor awards, Dr. Beach's top ten 2021 beaches list gave the No. 1 award to a Hawaii beach - Hapuna Beach State Park. Just two Florida beaches made his list - George Island State Park and Caladesi Island State Park.

It's interesting to note, Dr. Beach (aka Dr. Leatherman) uses fifty criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and sand quality, safety, and management. Therefore, the internationally known coastal scientist who has selected the Top 10 Beaches annually since 1991 is a qualified judge.

So which Florida beaches do NewsBreak readers prefer?

We polled 100 NewsBreak readers about which beach is their favorite (through the comments on our travel stories about the top beaches in the U.S.) It was somewhat surprising that there was no definitive standout. However, out of the 100 readers surveyed, there were five notable standouts.

According to NewsBreak readers, the best beaches in Florida are Pensacola Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Anna Marie Island, Panama City Beach, and Cocoa Beach.

It is worth noting that Siesta Key Beach ranked No. 1 beach in the United States in last year's Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice awards 2020, and No. 11 in the world!

Pensacola Beach, Florida Fede Casanova on Unsplash

"I've been from one side of Canada to the other to Hawaii, Aruba, Puerto Rico, Curacao, all islands in the Caribbean but two, Haiti, all the beaches from California to Wash and Oregon and up to N.C.on the East side of the states, Italy, France, Croatia, Spain. My husband lived on Guam, Newfoundland, Venezuela, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, and the best beach and most beautiful beach of all is Pensacola, Florida, in both of our opinions." - Pamela Todd Jaquish.

However, it appears everyone has a favorite and different beach from other Florida residents. Other much-loved beaches mentioned by NewsBreak readers are Clearwater Beach, Sanibel Island, Amelia Island, Delray Beach, Lido Beach, Bradenton Beach, Okolsosa Beach, Daytona Beach, Naples Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Fort Desota, and St. Pete Beach.

"The best beaches are the ones tourists don't know about." - Allison Smith.

There's one thing that all these beaches have in common, the warm waters and soft sands, and most of them have white sands and miles of beach.

So the verdict is in, in the words of NewsBreak reader Herman Trautwein, "All of Florida's beaches are awesome. I love this state for the beaches. Lots of beautiful spots."

We think you should try to travel to all these beaches. We definitely will be!

"All the beaches in Florida are beautiful, and one way or another, they have their individual charm. I've been to the beaches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, California and I take Florida beaches over those any day." - Brandy Sheppard Toth.

Clearwater, Florida Evi T. on Unsplash

Do you have a favorite beach that hasn't been mentioned and you think is better? We are interested to know your thoughts. Please kindly share them in the comments.

