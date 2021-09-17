If you plan to travel to Hawaii this year, make sure to visit the No. 2 top beach in the U.S.

Everyone has their favorite beach, and some beaches are so outstanding that it's no surprise they are a favorite among the masses. Tripadvisor users recently ranked this Maui beach as their Top 2 Beach in the United States in the Travelers' Choice awards 2021. Travelers would travel back to Hawaii just to visit this beach again.

It's not surprising to residents that Hawaii starred in the beach category. Though, some people disagree with which beach is the best in Hawaii. Read on to find out which Hawaii beach ranked as the No.2 top beach in the U.S. and why you should travel there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzzC4_0aK74bRL00
Black Rock, HawaiiAndrew Bain on Unsplash

And the winning beach is... Kaanapali Beach, Hawaii

According to Tripadvisor readers, this 3 mile stretch of beach is the 2nd most favorite beach in the U.S. The beach is lined with luxurious resorts, stunning vistas, and snorkeling just off the shore with an intriguing mountain backdrop.

It is interesting to note that Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr.Beach, this year has voted Hawaii's Hapuna Beach as the top-rated beach in the U.S.

Additionally, many travelers think Wailea Beach deserves the title of the top beach, especially since it is more laid back than Kaanapali Beach.

However, Kaanapali Beach has a bit of everything for everyone. It is undoubtedly why more Tripadvisor travelers choose it as their Top 2 beach in the United States.

Kaanapali Beach has more shopping and dining opportunities, a beautiful soft sand beach, and clear, calm waters. The striking sunsets over the water and the islands make this Hawaii beach a pure paradise!

Did you miss the other stories in the series? Read these next to find out which California beach was voted 3rd best beach in the United States by Tripadvisor travelers and which Florida beach is the No. 1 top beach in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAqdd_0aK74bRL00
Kaanapali Beach, HawaiiAlexandra Tran on Unsplash

Additionally, Kaanapali Beach also has two golf championship courses to the delight of the golfing aficionados.

However, the best thing in our opinion about this favorite Hawaiian beach is the iconic 1.5-mile palm tree-lined beachfront walkway which passes by resorts and offers unbelievable ocean views along the waterfront to Lahaina village.

"Ka'anapali Beach as beautiful as ever! This was our 3rd trip there, and it didn't disappoint. Maui and its beaches are amazing." - Global462591, Tripadvisor, May 2021.

The best thing to do on Kaanapali Beach, Hawaii

While this special beach offers many fun travel activities on and near the beach, including offshore, such as opportunities for snorkeling, fishing, watersports, and boat trip adventures, the unique daily cliff diving ceremony is a do not miss event!

Held every sunset at Black Rock, a cliff diver lights the torches along the cliff and then dives off the rock.

After the excitement, just relax and watch the sunset. Travel doesn't get any better than this. Add in the allure of year-round perfect beach-going weather in Hawaii and Maui's phenomenal landscape, and you have a winner in our books.

Kaanapali Beach, Hawaii is only 1 hour's travel time from the primary airport in Maui.

"Beach was clean & had a friendly atmospheravelre. We walked the beach & noticed certain vibes each part gave. There were calmer areas & there were busier/louder areas. Would definitely consider visiting again!" - Lsy Y, Tripadvisor, May 2021.

A note on sustainability and over-tourism

While we all love to go to the favorite places of other travelers, keep in mind that there are many incredible beaches for you to explore. If you consider exploring alternate beaches, you will find less touristy beaches, minimize environmental impact, and spread your tourism dollar to other businesses.

If you wish to visit Hawaii, make sure to travel safely, get vaccinated, and take a pre-travel test for COVID before you fly. More information at Hawaiian Airlines, who are ready to welcome you on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MTSc_0aK74bRL00
Kaanapali Beach, HawaiiCate Bligh on Unsplash

Thanks to everyone for following us. We have traveled to over 25 states in the U.S. and lived in 3. Our goal is to give you ideas on interesting & fun things to do, get more adventure and travel in your life, and improve your lifestyle. Please follow us for more articles like this.














