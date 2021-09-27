How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

With mass vaccinations for Covid, travel restrictions easing, and borders reopening, many people are wanting to travel. After a lot of time at home this last year, a change of scenery is a great way to rejuvenate. However, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. So we have compiled this list of tips and reminders to help you travel safely and stay healthy while the pandemic is still on.

Read it before you travel on a vacation and make sure to travel safely.

Ways to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

Get Vaccinated

This is the best way to avoid the virus and the best way to avoid spreading it to other people.

Drinking and smoking

It's important to keep your body in the optimum of health in case you do get the virus. So try to limit yourself to a couple of drinks a day. Your body will thank you for it.

Smoking is extremely bad for your health. However, it can make Covid even worse. WHO conducted a review in June 2020 assessing the available peer-reviewed literature and the association between smoking and COVID-19. At the time of the review, evidence was found to suggest that smoking is linked with increased severity of Covid-19 and death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Drink a lot of water

It's a good idea to carry a bottle of water with you to make sure you stay hydrated. Especially, remember to drink lots of water if you are traveling on a plane and limit alcohol which also causes dehydration.

Be mindful of what you eat

Hydration and nutrition are vital at these times. Eating a well-balanced diet will help you have a stronger immune system to help you fight infectious diseases.

Firstly, try to limit how many unhealthy snacks you allow yourself to eat.

Be careful of hotel breakfast buffets as not only could you end up eating lots of unhealthy bacon and eggs. But many people hover over buffets and you don't know if one of them may potentially have the virus and has contaminated the food.

The best way to make sure you eat food you know is healthy and not possibly contaminated with the virus is to cook some meals for yourself, if your accommodation allows it.

For lunch, you can find some excellent choices at the stores. Sometimes you will find ready-made salads and other wholesome prepared meals.

Take vitamins

Get into a habit of taking vitamins to boost your immune system. For best results, it would be best to start a few weeks before you travel. We regularly take multivitamins. When we travel, we also take vitamins c, magnesium, and zinc.

We are not medical professionals, please talk to your doctor before taking any vitamins, especially with other medications.

Alternatively, you can get the added vitamins by increasing your food and vegetable intake. Making daily smoothies with a massive serving of goodness will keep you healthy when you travel and reduce the need to buy food.

Preventing coronavirus & other contagious diseases

During this last year, you have heard it many times. It's so crucial, wear a mask, wash your hands repeatedly and keep your distance, a minimum of 6 feet, between you and other people.

Also, try not to touch your face and carry hand wipes and hand sanitizer, and always use them after touching anything or before eating.

Depending on where you travel and the risk of getting the virus in that area, you may also consider sanitizing your hotel rooms.

Avoid indoors and do more outdoor activities

Dine al fresco, go hiking, spend more time outdoors to decrease the risk of getting the virus.

Checking in

You may find a lot of people checking in for flights and going through customs. The virus can be airborne and can linger, so it is best to wear always wear a mask from the minute you enter the airport.

Be mindful of things like queues and practice patience and ease.

Plane travel or other public transport

If you travel by plane, bus, or train, get out your antiseptic wipes and wipe everything down when you get to your seat. Many hands touch the same rails, seats, and doors, and staff may not adequately sanitize things you touch. Make sure to also wipe down the window and wall as you will probably lean your head to sleep on it.

Always wear your mask on the flight, even when you go to the toilet. Also, make sure to sanitize your hands often, especially after you have left your seat.

Once you arrive at your destination, make sure to decompress and take time to recover from jet lag.

"CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people." - CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), April 2021.

Ultimately, it is up to you if you want to travel at this time but keep the risks in mind when deciding to travel. If you are not vaccinated or you are at higher risk for the virus, consider whether you can wait a bit longer before starting to travel again.

If you will be traveling, please read the guidelines for using transportation and the frequently asked travel questions by the CDC.

